AYSON-Daudu 2021 football tourney kicks-off

The 2021 edition of the annual AYSON-Daudu football tournament for free age youths clubs will kick-off on February 11, 2021 at the Nigeria Distilleries Limited sports ground, Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

 

According to the organisers, AYSON Promotions, the competition will feature 16 teams from Ogun and Lagos states. President of AYSON Promotions, High Chief Mufutau Abolade, said in a statement that all necessary arrangements have been concluded to ensure the success of the competition.

 

He stated that as part of the activities lined up for the opening ceremony, a novelty match between the members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) of Ota Police Area Command and Iloye Area Community Development Committee (CDC) would be held before the opening match.

 

Abolade, however, added that the football tournament was being put together to showcase the nation’s talented footballers who lacked necessary exposure, improve the skills of this categories of players and also as part of the organisation’s contribution towards the growth of sports in Nigeria Hon. Kassim Daudu, the sponsor of the competition, who was a special guest at the draws, commended AYSON promotions for investing in the discovery of talents for the country’s national teams with the annual championship

