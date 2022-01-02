News Top Stories

Ayu: APC can’t perform better in 2022

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has advised Nigerians not to expect anything better from the previous years from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022.

 

Ayu, in his New Year message, is predicting that life under the APC government in 2022 would still be “nasty, brutish and short.”

 

He, however, urged them to continue to live by hope, adding that hope is the only thing that kept Nigerians going for the past six years, “otherwise our lives have been a living hell under the so-called regime of ‘change’.

 

“The good news is that all bad things come to an end. The hell that is APC will surely come to an end.” The PDP National Chairman told the people to go out and register, get their voter’s card; “mobilise and get this evil out of your lives. “This is why 2022 is such an important year of hope for all Nigerians.”

 

He asserted that 2022 will “begin the journey for the liberation and rebuilding of Nigeria.

 

