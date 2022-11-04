News

Ayu: APC opened Nigeria to terrorists, disunity

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has reaffirmed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) played a major role in compromising the security of the country as well as creating disunity among Nigerians. The embattled PDP Chairman, who made the declaration yesterday in Lagos during a one-day workshop organised by Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), said APC deceived Nigerians and rode to power by means of lies, propaganda and fake promises. According to him, “it is heartrending that within the space of seven and half years, the APC has reversed all the gains achieved by the PDP.

“Within this period, the APC viciously divided our once united people, opened our nation up to terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and APC treasury looters; ruined our economy and made our country the poverty capital of the world with over $40 billion foreign debt, over 33 per cent unemployment rate with millions of businesses closed and over 80 million Nigerians no longer able to afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life. “Today life in Nigeria has become a tale of hardship, anguish and tears with no hope in sight under the APC, especially with the quality of candidates it presents for the 2023 general elections.”

 

Our Reporters

