Ayu: Battling against monsters

As the conflict festers regarding the call for the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), BIYI ADEGOROYE gauges party leaders’ views on the implication of contrary action on the party’s political fortunes come 2023 elections

“Luckily, party positions are not tied to the position of executive and legislative positions. However, I’m a very democratic person and I will do everything to promote the interest and image of my party.

“If the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says I should step down after a presidential candidate emerges and happens to be from the North, I will be very glad to do so because what we want is to take over the government and run the government in the interest of Nigerians.

So, I’ll sacrifice anything to ensure that my party wins.” With those words of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, in an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, upon his emergence as National Chairman of the PDP last year, he made a commitment to members of the party and Nigerians.

By his noble stance then, he spoke in tandem with the provision of the constitution of the PDP, which extolled the need to reflect national diversity to the effect that positions in the party would be zoned to various parts of the country. Presidential candidate is from the North; Chairman of PDP is from the North, Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum is from the North and Chairman PDP BoT is also from the North.

This does not represent equity, justice and diversity of the country. Specifically, Chapter 1, Section 4 of the Constitution of the PDP states: “The party, while striving for maximum unity of purpose shall respect the linguistic, cultural and religious diversity of its members.” Subsection (f) says “the party shall promote national integration and the peaceful co-existence of the diverse communities of our country.”

Some have argued that Ayu’s postelection statement last year indicated that he had an inkling not only of the possibility that the party’s initial zoning of the presidential position to the South would be thwarted, but also that the Board of Trustee of the party would determine his resignation even at that.

Since the conclusion of the primaries which produced Atiku Abubakar and in particular the selection of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the out-going Delta State governor as Atiku’s running mate, Ayu was expected to have made good his words, in the interest of the party. But he failed, and that has created the volcano that has practically swept peace from the PDP.

Ayu has recanted, modifying his earlier position, resolving rather to wait for the outcome of the 2023 elections, which his party smirks to win, with the view to resigning because only then could the president and not the presidential candidate and the chairman of the party would be rightly said to have emerged from the same geo-political zone.

This has pitched Governor Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Benue, Abia and Oyo states, and former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, some notable party leaders who were committed to the zoning of the ticket to the South against Ayu.

They have taken the gauntlet, turning the dispute to a war of attrition in the party. Ego has stepped in even as tantrums are traded by the day. It reached a breaking point last week when Wike described Ayu as an ingrate, taken from the gutter to lead the party, especially since the former Senate President though a founding member of the PDP, disappeared into the political limbo over 15 years ago.

Not done, Wike fired another salvo accusing Ayu of avarice, a desperation which allegedly emanated from his desire to spend the N14 billion which accured to the party from the sales of nominations and expression of interest forms in the last primaries.

On his part, Ayu who is perceived as putting personal interest ahead of party interest, thereby playing into the hands of other parties ahead of the elections, described Wike and those insisting on his resignation as infants in the party which lost elections in 2015.

Ayu said, “I was voted as PDP Chairman for four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Atiku’s victory doesn’t affect the chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.

“I didn’t commit any offence; I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks. “When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilise our party.”

Expectedly, Ayu has some sympathisers in former National Chairman, Ibrahim Makarfi, one time governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, whose states are now governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) goading Ayu to call Wike’s bluff.

The party’s Board of Trustee Chair man, who was expected to have smelt the coffee and rally the warring party leaders to peace, for equity, justice and national cohesion, rather towed the line of Ayu, asking all to bury the hatchet and wait for the elections’ outcome, announcing that nobody would be chased out of the PDP. Others have argued that Ayu’s resignation would also affect other national officers like the Deputy Chairman, National Secretary.

But in the face of the horse trading, the governors elected on the platform of the PDP may have stepped in to save the party, on the conviction that Ayu’s action will jeopardise the chances of the party in the next election.

A member of the National Working Committee of the party said last week that many chairmen of the party have been replaced in the past for similar reasons in conformity with the party’s constitution.

For that reason, many top members of the party are of the view that Ayu has violated the party’s constitution and failed to honour his words in the interest of the party. Citing the words of Martin Luther King, Jr, a top member of the party said “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,”

For the avoidance of doubt, on the resignation or removal of national officers, Section 45 (1) says “If a National Officer of the party is removed or resigns from office,

he shall immediately hand over to the National Secretary all records, files and other properties of the party in his or her possession. (2) In the case of the National Chairman, he shall hand over to the Deputy National chairman who shall, without prejudice to Section 45 (6) of this Constitution, act as the National Chairman pending the election of a replacement.”

Though Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s Publicity Secretary, has said that “disagreements … would be resolved,” there were indication yesterday that party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BOT) may look towards South-West to produce Ayu’s replacement.

In this regard, party leaders like a former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, a former National Vice Chairman, South-West, and governorship aspirant of the party in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, and a two-time governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje are being suggested.

As the only PDP governor in the South-West for now, Governor Seyi Makinde, one of those protagonist of redistribution of the party’s positions after the emergence of Atiku was at the forefront of the sponsors of Ambasador Taoreed Arapaja, the current Deputy National Chairman of the party, South, and may insist on the elevation of the former Nigerian Ambassador.

A very powerful group in the party in the South-West is opposed to Mimiko as the Chairman, because of his inconsistent membership and ‘nomadic disposition,’ having defected from PDP to Zenith Labour Party, worked against the party’s interest only to return a couple of years later.

“Though both of them are from Ondo State, we will rather prefer Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a onetime Commissioner in Ondo State as the new national Chairman, but the Wike group are objecting to it, saying that Dr. Olafeso was a man Friday of the former National Chairman’s man, Prince Uche Secondus and by extension Atiku Abubakar’s man too,” the source said.

Others, however, alluded to Olafeso’s contribution to the success of the party in the South- West in the 2019 elections which produced Governor Seyi Makinde, and several federal lawmakers in the zone, the spirited fight in 2018 in Osun State which laid the foundation for the emergence of Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke recently.

Another source said that some loyalists of Wike are proposed the appointment of Arapaja as acting national chairman of PDP, but the names of Agbaje, Olafeso might be presented to Atiku in the next few weeks, while Olafeso could emerge as the next PDP national Chairman before October.

