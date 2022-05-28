News

Ayu declares PDP convention open

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator lyorchia Ayu, has declared the convention open.

He declared the convention open shortly after delivering his speech at 6:30 pm.

His declaration signals the commencement of the activities for the presidential primary election of the party.

No fewer than 773 delegates would elect the party’s standard bearer for the 2023 election.

 

