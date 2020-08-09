Ayu, Mark, Suswam others pledge support to Ortom

Two former Senate Presidents, Senator Iorchia Ayu and Senator David Mark as well as the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam have pledged to support state Governor Samuel Ortom to enable him succeed.

The trio, who spoke at the weekend during the PDP Congress in Makurdi, advised Ortom not to lose sleep over politicians that were “jumping from one party to another” in the name of decamping.

Senator Ayu particularly said: “We remain like the Rock of Gibraltar and are not moved by the things they do.”

Ayu pledged that he among other elders of the party would support the governor at all times, adding that instead of criticising the governor in the open, they would call him in privately and advise him wherever he was going astray.

Ayu promised that party elders would not interfere in the running of the Ortom administration, but solicited support of party members in the state to support the governor at all times.

Also speaking, Senator David Mark, applauded the governor for his leadership style as well as facilitating a peaceful congress, which was a reflection of equity, fairness and justice.

Mark advised the governor to be in the vanguard of bringing the whole of the Middle Belt zone back to PDP in 2023.

On his part, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who represents Benue North-East in the senate, asserted that the state would be favoured when the Federal Government begins the implementation of the revised 2020 Budget.

He pointed out that the presence of the two former Senate Presidents at the occasion was an indication that the governor was operating an all-inclusive government.

Suswam further pledged the support of the people of Benue North-East senatorial district to the Governor, stating that they would stand by Governor Ortom, through thick and thin.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sir John Ngbede, warned the opposition to desist from peddling false messages of decamping against members of the party.