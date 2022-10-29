Ayu: Nobody will sack me as PDP National Chair

*Says he’ll quit at God’s appointed time

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has again boasted that those pushing for his removal from office will not succeed insisting nobody is going to sack him from office as far as he knows.

He said he will leave the seat on a day that the Almighty God himself permits.

Senator Ayu, who stated this while addressing thousands of Jemgbagh people in his Gboko residence on Friday, noted that the PDP is a virile and would remain an indivisible political party that is poised to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and fix the country’s economy which he said has been destroyed by the present government.

“Nothing should worry you my people. Since I started politics more than 30 years ago, you have never rejected me, you are always supporting me. They say a prophet has no respect in his home, but my case is different I am overwhelmed by this great show of love.

“Everything that you are hearing, I Ayu don’t care, I don’t engage in baseless talks, I always want to speak the truth and I don’t accept rumours because it splits a people who are united. As members of one family (PDP) let us embrace unity.

“The PDP is one and not divided. I am trying my best not to disappoint Benue people and Nigerians in general, so if you hear that they want to chase Ayu out as national chairman, don’t be worried; nobody is going to sack me as national chairman of our party. I will leave the seat at a day that God permits.”

He urged people of the state not to be deceived that APC will win election in the state, and assured that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would wipe out the tears of Benue people by ensuring that peace and security return to the state, as according to him, nothing will stop Atiku and Titus Uba from winning their elections come 2023.

He said Atiku is an informed, peaceful and civilized Fulani man that will continue good policies of Shagari and Yar’Adua governments respectively.

