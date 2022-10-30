News Top Stories

Ayu: Nobody will sack me as PDP National Chairman

  • Says he’ll quit at God’s appointed time

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has again boasted that those pushing for his removal from office will not succeed, saying nobody was going to sack him from office as far as he knows.

 

He said he will leave the seat on a day that the Almighty God himself permits.

Ayu, who stated this while addressing thousands of Jemgbagh people in his Gboko residence on Friday, noted that the PDP is virile and would remain an indivisible political party that is poised to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and fix back the country’s economy, which he said, has been destroyed by the present government.

“Nothing should worry you my people. Since I started politics more than 30 years ago, you have never rejected me. You are always supporting me. They say a prophet has no respect in his home but my case is different. I am overwhelmed by this great show of love.

“Everything that you are hearing, I Ayu don’t care. I don’t engage in baseless talks. I always want to speak the truth and I don’t accept rumours because it splits a people who are united. As members of one family (PDP), let us embrace unity.

“The PDP is one and not divided. I am trying my best not to disappoint Benue people and Nigerians in general. So, if you hear that they want to chase Ayu out as national chairman, don’t be worried; nobody is going to sack me as national chairman of our party. I will leave the seat at a day that God permits.

“It is God that enthrones leadership. He uses people to enthrone a person over others and protects that person. I want to assure you that all these days, God has been protecting me even when I went on sick leave abroad, God was still protecting me”.

Ayu said he had the powers to stop some candidates in Benue State from prosecuting their aspirations into various political offices, but chose to be silent and signed for all of them to go ahead to avoid a crack in the party.

Governor Samuel Ortom, his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, among other PDP governors, have been pushing for Ayu’s ouster over his comments that he will resign if a northerner emerges as PDP presidential candidate, a situation that has forced intense crisis on the party.

“I have been silent over all the things you are hearing against me because I don’t want any crack in the party I belong in my state. I have the powers to say you and you will not go anywhere because I will insist that I must sign before you go anywhere.

“But I have signed for all candidates produced by the PDP to go ahead in their dreams, whether I liked it or not I signed. So, I was doing that believing that I cannot shot myself at my leg. I want Benue to come first by winning all elections, so that Nigerians will say that the national chairman has delivered his state to PDP with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar winning 90 per cent of the votes and Titus Uba as governor in 2023”.

He urged people of the state not to be deceived that APC will win election in the state, and assured them that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would wipe out the tears of Benue people by ensuring that peace and security returned to the state, as according to him, nothing will stop Atiku and Titus Uba from winning their elections come 2023.

 

