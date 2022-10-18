Ayu: Olujimi appeals to Wike, aggrieved govs to sheathe swords

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors to reach a compromise and embrace peace over the demand for the removal of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Olujimi, however commended Wike and his supporters for insisting on justice, equity and fairness in the party but added the PDP may run into constitutional crisis if Ayu is removed based on structures not recognised by the party’s constitution.

On her re-election in 2023, Olujimi expressed confidence that she would defeat her rival and member of the House of Representatives, Yemi Adaramodu, despite enjoying strong backing from the federal and state governments cited the 2019, when she defeated Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olujimi spoke in Ado Ekiti Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen on the crisis and pressure on the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to back Ayu’s removal for the party to produce a Southern Chairman.

On the crisis affecting the party, Olujimi said Wike and other governors are true lovers of the PDP, but pleaded that the festering internal upheaval could overwhelm the PDP and affect their electoral success in 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...