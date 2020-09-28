Ayu, Ortom fault Buhari on rail line construction to Niger

Former Senate President and one-time Minister of Environment in the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Monday faulted the construction of the rail line from Kano to Niger Republic by the President Mohammadu Buhari-led government.

Rather, they suggested that the money should have been channelled to repair of damaged federal roads in Benue and other states of the federation.

Senator Ayu said: “It is wrong for the Buhari administration to construct a rail line from Kano to Niger Republic. The money should be channeled to repair of roads in the state. We do not need a rail line to Niger.”

On his part, Governor Ortom posited that “this fund can be used to reconstruct rail lines especially Makurdi-Kaduna, Port Harcourt-Makurdi and Lagos- Makurdi in the country. Of what benefit will the rail line to Niger do to us. The Federal Government should come and salvage federal roads in the state.”

Senator Ayu, who spoke in Gboko Local Government Area during the inauguration of reconstructed Ahmadu Bello Way by Governor Samuel Ortom, vehemently decried the continued marginalization of the state by the Federal Government in the area of infrastructural development.

Sen. Ayu said it the right of the state to have good infrastructures as an entity in Nigeria despite been an opposition state.

“There are several road projects in the state especially in Gboko. When I was Minister for Environment under the Obasanjo government, I tried hard to address the issue of erosion but it was never captured in the budget.

“Most of the roads that pass through the state are Federal Government roads.

It is our entitlement to have good roads. I call on our National Assembly members to tell the President to fix our roads.”

Ortom also lamented over the raging menace of erosion in Gboko, Otukpo and Ogbadibo local government areas, saying that a survey has been done by the Federal Ministry of Environment on them.

