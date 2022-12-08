Ayu: Osun gave me first gov as PDP chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, said the people of Osun State gave him the first governor as the party’s chairman. Ayu, who spoke at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, yesterday, described the July governorship victory as strategic for the party.

He said: “I am here to thank the people of Osun State for the honour they have done to me as a person and the party as a whole. “I thank Osun people, because you made it possible for me to produce my first governor as the chairman of the PDP.

“It shows what unity can do and as a united people, you made it possible for the PDP to win this strategic state.” The national chairman called on Nigerians to join hands with the party to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ayu, who welcomed the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, to the PDP, called others who left the party to come back, “because this is a party of hope, party of future. “Whatever happens in the past, you should forget the past; reunite with every member because we have a big job ahead.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...