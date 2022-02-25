News

Ayu, other stalwarts in Plateau as 33,000 APC members defect to PDP

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comments Off on Ayu, other stalwarts in Plateau as 33,000 APC members defect to PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang and others yesterday stormed Plateau State to receive a former Plateau State APC Chairman, Letep Danbang and over 33,000 others who defected to the PDP. Also present at the official declaration of the defection of Dabang led aggrieved APC members to the PDP was the 2019 governorship candidate of the state and former Minister of the FCT, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd.), National Assembly members and Chairman of the Board of trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Jibrin Wali, among others. Ayu has charged the defectors to work for the unity of the party towards taking over power in Plateau State and the country in 2023.

The national chairman while speaking during the party’s mega rally in Jos, called on PDP faithful to come out en masse to vote for candidates of the party in the Saturday by-election in Plateau State. He expressed the readiness and determination of the party to take over power in 2023 against all oaths and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the new electoral bill which is considered to revolutionise election in the country.

“I call on all our supporters to come out with your PVCs on Saturday and vote for the candidates of the PDP in the bye-election for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin State Constituency scheduled respectively. “We have said it time without number to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the new electoral bill, but the APC led government will not want it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: APC’ll keep Wike in isolation, make Obaseki pay for treachery –Ganduje

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

    Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said Governor Nyesom Wike would be kept in isolation till the end of the election.   Wike, the Rivers State governor, is the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State. “We know PDP […]
News

Ondo 2020: Ajayi denies alliance with PDP, Jegede

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Deputy Governor of Ondo State and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hon. Agboola Ajayi has refuted a rumour making the round of his alleged alliance with candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Eyitayo Jegede ahead of the October 10 governorship poll in the state. According Ajayi, who dismissed the purported romance between […]
News

Lagos captures 10,000 worship centres on website

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…registers 400 money lenders, receives 74 applicants for naturalisation   The Lagos State government yesterday said it has captured over 10,000 data of both Muslim and Christian religious organisations across the state for effective monitoring and to ensure peaceful coexistence among residents of the state.   The government also disclosed that it had registered a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica