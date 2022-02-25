Ayu, other stalwarts in Plateau as 33,000 APC members defect to PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang and others yesterday stormed Plateau State to receive a former Plateau State APC Chairman, Letep Danbang and over 33,000 others who defected to the PDP. Also present at the official declaration of the defection of Dabang led aggrieved APC members to the PDP was the 2019 governorship candidate of the state and former Minister of the FCT, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd.), National Assembly members and Chairman of the Board of trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Jibrin Wali, among others. Ayu has charged the defectors to work for the unity of the party towards taking over power in Plateau State and the country in 2023.

The national chairman while speaking during the party’s mega rally in Jos, called on PDP faithful to come out en masse to vote for candidates of the party in the Saturday by-election in Plateau State. He expressed the readiness and determination of the party to take over power in 2023 against all oaths and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the new electoral bill which is considered to revolutionise election in the country.

“I call on all our supporters to come out with your PVCs on Saturday and vote for the candidates of the PDP in the bye-election for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin State Constituency scheduled respectively. “We have said it time without number to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the new electoral bill, but the APC led government will not want it.”

