Ayu survives sack, wins NEC’s confidence vote

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Despite calls for him to step down and make way for a southerner, the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The motion was moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu at the 97th session of the meeting, which was seconded by Ishola Balogun Fulani from Kwara State.

Elumelu, who agreed that “a lot has gone wrong” in the PDP, called on party members to ‘put behind the anger and move forward’. It is the devil that is trying to stop us from winning because they know, in the spiritual realm, we have won.”

He therefore called for “a vote of confidence be put before the NEC for the NWC for their doggedness, forthrightness and their professionalism especially in giving us Osun State and I believe they will give Nigeria in 2023.”

The motion was unanimously adopted by NEC members present.

Only four PDP governors and two deputy governors were present at the meeting. Governor Douye Diri was the only governor from the South who attended the meeting.

 

