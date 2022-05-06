News

Ayu: Tambuwal prepared, experienced to run Nigeria devoutly, dispassionately

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Iyorchia Ayu has observed that barring the lawful democratic procedure of the election of a presidential flag bearer of the party by its delegates, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal would have unanimously been the choice of the party.

Prof. Ayu disclosed this on Friday when Tambuwal led his campaign organisation to meet the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP at its Wadata Plaza premises in Abuja.

He described the governor as one of the eminently qualified aspirants lined up for presidential primary election by the party, saying: “You’re one of those who are very, very well prepared with your experience in both legislative and the executive arm of government.”

He also referred to his legal background as a qualifier, stressing that if he is elected to fly the party’s flag, he “will actually run the country with the fear of God and the rule of law.”

The Chairman while expressing gratitude to the Governor for his efforts and contributions to the party at various levels over the years, recalled that “you midwifed the emergence of this NWC. We are your babies. [But] we have grown up now to be your (parents).”

According to him, Tambuwal is very familiar with many members of the NWC.

“I just hope that they will not be biased in your favour. There are too many members on your constituency, including the Secretary and my humble self, who are all members of the National Assembly,” Ayu said.

He, however, stated that: “We as a National Working Committee, in spite of the pressure on most of us, we are working around the clock to make sure that we provide a strong platform, provide not just a level playing field but transparently follow the tradition of the Peoples Democratic Party. We’ve never had a controversial convention and we’re trying our best to follow the footsteps of previous administration.”

In his remarks earlier, Tambuwal, who enumerated his credentials as numero uno in the country’s lower legislative chamber, his membership of the Body of Benchers and his current position as a two term Governor of Sokoto State, expressed his readiness to govern if elected by the delegates.

He further expressed confidence that he foots the bill to bear the party’s flag as he is a bridge builder “that Nigerians need as for today.

“A bridge between the old and the young; and the bridge that will now continue to reconnect every part of this country. I believe I have all of those qualities,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Kebbi APC chief fears for ruling party

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Suspended Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Financial Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bature, has warned selfinterest on the part of the leaders could cost the ruling party victory in the 2023 general election.   He issued the warning while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend. According to him, the APC has failed […]
News

US VP, Kamala Harris, criticises Beijing intimidation in S’China Sea

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Vice President Kamala Harris has hit out at China during a speech made in Singapore on the first leg of a South East Asian tour. Ms Harris accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, which has been a regional flashpoint for years, reports the BBC. She said the US […]
News

Your defection to APC, beginning of liberation for Delta’

Posted on Author Ola James

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Sapele Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2019 general elections, Moses Ogodo, has said that the Senator representing Delta North in the House, Hon. Peter Nwabuishi should see his defection to the All Progressives Congress party as an act ordained by God to liberate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica