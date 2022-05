Ayu: Tambuwal prepared, experienced to run Nigeria devoutly, dispassionately

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Iyorchia Ayu has observed that barring the lawful democratic procedure of the election of a presidential flag bearer of the party by its delegates, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal would have unanimously been the choice of the party.

Prof. Ayu disclosed this on Friday when Tambuwal led his campaign organisation to meet the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP at its Wadata Plaza premises in Abuja.

He described the governor as one of the eminently qualified aspirants lined up for presidential primary election by the party, saying: “You’re one of those who are very, very well prepared with your experience in both legislative and the executive arm of government.”

He also referred to his legal background as a qualifier, stressing that if he is elected to fly the party’s flag, he “will actually run the country with the fear of God and the rule of law.”

The Chairman while expressing gratitude to the Governor for his efforts and contributions to the party at various levels over the years, recalled that “you midwifed the emergence of this NWC. We are your babies. [But] we have grown up now to be your (parents).”

According to him, Tambuwal is very familiar with many members of the NWC.

“I just hope that they will not be biased in your favour. There are too many members on your constituency, including the Secretary and my humble self, who are all members of the National Assembly,” Ayu said.

He, however, stated that: “We as a National Working Committee, in spite of the pressure on most of us, we are working around the clock to make sure that we provide a strong platform, provide not just a level playing field but transparently follow the tradition of the Peoples Democratic Party. We’ve never had a controversial convention and we’re trying our best to follow the footsteps of previous administration.”

In his remarks earlier, Tambuwal, who enumerated his credentials as numero uno in the country’s lower legislative chamber, his membership of the Body of Benchers and his current position as a two term Governor of Sokoto State, expressed his readiness to govern if elected by the delegates.

He further expressed confidence that he foots the bill to bear the party’s flag as he is a bridge builder “that Nigerians need as for today.

“A bridge between the old and the young; and the bridge that will now continue to reconnect every part of this country. I believe I have all of those qualities,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...