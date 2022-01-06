Ayu to Buhari: You’re comfortable with killings in Nigeria

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu said the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that state police was not an option to the security challenges in the country means that he is comfortable with the killings going on in the country.

Ayu who was reacting to Buhari’s interview in a national television, however said he did not expect anything new from the president The National Chairman in a statement by his media office criticised the president for pushing the blame for the incessant killings of farmers by terrorists on locals along grazing routes. Ayu said: “Watching President Muhammadu Buhari this evening during an interview session was a gratuitous waste of time because there was nothing new coming from the President,” describing the expectations of Nigerians from their president as misplaced.

He added that the interview exposed Buhari as a president who has nothing new to offer. The National Chairman notedthatthepresidentfailed to reference why the herders plying the grazing routes before, neither carried AK47, nordidtheyengage in raping of women and despoilation of the assets of those along the routes. According to him, “Mr. President’s position of saying the locals should be asked what went wrong, flies in the face of reason and contemporary realities.

“Tied to that but not limited in scope is the issue of insecurity and a re-organisation of the Nigeria police to accommodate present, peculiar, environmental and social challenges. “In President Buhari’s view, state police is not an option. Yet, it appears the continued killings in some localities of Nigeria, particularly in the north, and more specifically in his home state of Katsina, may not matter, hence, the need to have a security system that feeds on local intelligence and nuances, which the federal police cannot adequately provide, is not an option to our president.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...