Ayu to PDP Leaders: Let zoning not divide us

as SMBLF lambasts Atiku, Tambuwal

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has appealed to members and leaders of the party not to allow zoning of the presidential ticket to deny the party victory in the 2023 presidential election. Ayu, who spoke at the inauguration of the 37-member Zoning Committee, advised party members to focus on the bigger picture, the presidency, because this was what the PDP wants. According to him, PDP has a history of rotating its offices, and advised any region that doesn’t get the ticket this time to wait after the tenure whoever would be the party’s next president.

“I believe by the time we have the big prize in our hands, we will share it, we will rotate it the way we want. If we had not been interrupted on this journey, about six years ago, we would have started the same process,” he stated. The PDP National Chairman took members of the committee down memory lane, on the party’s zoning principle since 1999 before the PDP lost the presidency in 2015, and expressed the belief that the party would “produce the next president (to) start this journey this time. “We will ensure it goes round, and it will go round with justice, fairness and the interests of Nigeria.”

He called on the committee members to eschew rancour and division, and to pursue their assignment without bitterness. Ayu preached peace and unity among the party members, which he said, saw the PDP through during last year’s National Convention. “The main goal is for us to win power next year. And how do we win power? We can only win power by uniting, by working together, because even if you are from Ebonyi or Anambra, and you fight to be the president of our country through the PDP platform, and you pursue it with rancour,even if you win party nomination, other people will not vote for you.

They will not be willing to work for you. “We talk, we don’t fight, we resolve issues. There is no issue that is too difficult or too important for the PDP to resolve. That is the spirit of the party,” he counselled He reminded the members that they were not nominated by the National Working Committee (NWC) but by their respective states. “So you are working for the party, you are not just working for the states that nominated you,” he stated.

 

