Ayu: Wike’s fighting just cause, says Clerics

A popular prophet, Godfrey Gbujie, has risen in support of the position of Governor Nyesom Wike against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, calling on the former senator to resign without delay.

Gbujie, who is the leader of the Divine Intervention Christian Movement (DICM), maintained that Wike is fighting a just cause, in accordance with the will of God. Addressing newsmen in Owerri on Saturday, Gbujie described Ayu’s role in the PDP presidential primary as ‘biased, un-fatherly and corrupt.’

He said: “As God’s prophetic spokesman and minister in-charge of the unfolding divine intervention and having directly and clearly heard from the Supreme Lord, judge of heavens and earth concerning Governor Nyesom Wike’s on-going righteous ‘politico-moral war’ against Iyorchia Ayu’s chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the questionable conduct of the May 2022 presidential election primary congress in Abuja, I cannot but ministerially, uncompromisingly, unreservedly and openly denounce Ayu’s biased, un-fatherly and corrupt conduct of the decisive event and it’s fall-out.”

Gbujie, who said the word has already gone out and his organisation and its affiliate groups are unanimous in condemning Ayu’s handling of the presidential primary of the PDP and therefore advise that the only honourable option left for Ayu is to resign

