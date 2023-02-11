Ayu’s verdict on PDP, true testimony of party

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has described as a sincere testimony, the recent articulation of the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu on his party. Ayu had said this while campaigning for PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar recently that his party has brought the country shame and that the country would not retain it in power again.

The campaign statement of Ayu which many see as slip of tongue has generated so much in the country. While some described it as an innocent slip of the tongue, the ruling party and its supporters say that APC in his statement was a clear description of PDP. Director of Media and Publicity of APC PCC, Mr. Bayo Onanuga while reacting to the incidence said, “It was truly an articulation of the inner mind of the former academic and senate president, a self-admission of the egregious failing of the party when it was in charge of our country for 16 years.”

Onanuga further added that “Ayu’s viral statement that PDP has brought us shame and we will not retain them in power concurs with the general verdict that the party failed the country and its people and should never be given a chance to return to power.” According to Onanuga, “One of the recent reminders of the failure of the umbrella party was the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as head of the Obasanjo era privatisation programme, granted Global Steel a concession in 2004 to take over the company. “Another PDP government cancelled the concession when it found out that it was a mess. Global Steel took the Nigerian government to court and demanded $7 billion compensation, even though it failed to fulfill the terms of the concession by making Ajaokuta a reality. “The case lingered for 12 years until the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari stepped in. Global Steel agreed to end its legal battle and walk away with $496 million of Nigeria’s money.” The APC campaign spokesman also accused Atiku Abubakar of going to Kogi state where the project is located to make another empty promise of reviving it.

The campaign council further said “While in charge of Nigeria, the PDP also left our national infrastructure, roads, rail, airports derelict. Notably, Atiku and his boss, Obasanjo failed to deliver on vital road networks, including roads to their towns. The APC government of President Buhari has now done the road to Atiku’s town in Jada, Adamawa State. “In our view, Iyorchia Ayu did not suffer a slip of the tongue. He was only reflecting an inner guilt about the grave damage his party inflicted on our country for 16 years. “In the coming elections, Nigerians should never make the error of allowing this discredited party to smell the scent of power. Iyorchia’s PDP has not learnt any lesson and has not changed its behaviour. The Nigerian voters should simply consign it to the dustbin of history, while keeping faith with the APC, which offers Renewed Hope.”

