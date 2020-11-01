Azixx preaches faithfulness in new single “No Loyal”

Rising hip hop singer, Azeem Ogunbanwo has not ceased to live up to expectations in releasing his up coming album titled, Alubarika. The University of Lagos student who is known as Azixx as his stage name just dropped a single titled, ‘No Loyal’, through which he’s preaching against unfaithfulness in a relationship.

Trying to discourage ladies from being unfaithful in their relationships, Azixx used the track to tell story of a lady who got her finger burnt on account of wanting to eat her cake and still have it by dating two guys at the same time. His upcoming album ‘Alubarika’ mastered in Dublin, Republic of Ireland is slated to hit music shelves in December, 2020.

Azixx, a product of Truetalent African Records, is a Computer Science student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The 20 years old started his musical career during his secondary school days where he cultivated his silky smooth vocals in Hip-pop and high-life music, and has gone ahead to consolidated on his discovery to becoming a song writer and music producer.

He attended St Magaret Primary School, London, United Kingdom and also continued his education in St Margret Primary School, Lagos, Nigeria and secondary school in Homat Comprehensive College.

