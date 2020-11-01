Body & Soul

Azixx preaches faithfulness in new single “No Loyal”

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Rising hip hop singer, Azeem Ogunbanwo has not ceased to live up to expectations in releasing his up coming album titled, Alubarika. The University of Lagos student who is known as Azixx as his stage name just dropped a single titled, ‘No Loyal’, through which he’s preaching against unfaithfulness in a relationship.

Trying to discourage ladies from being unfaithful in their relationships, Azixx used the track to tell story of a lady who got her finger burnt on account of wanting to eat her cake and still have it by dating two guys at the same time. His upcoming album ‘Alubarika’ mastered in Dublin, Republic of Ireland is slated to hit music shelves in December, 2020.

 

Azixx, a product of Truetalent African Records, is a Computer Science student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The 20 years old started his musical career during his secondary school days where he cultivated his silky smooth vocals in Hip-pop and high-life music, and has gone ahead to consolidated on his discovery to becoming a song writer and music producer.

 

He attended St Magaret Primary School, London, United Kingdom and also continued his education in St Margret Primary School, Lagos, Nigeria and secondary school in Homat Comprehensive College.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Harrysong, coasting on a new vibe

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

After Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, left Five Star music label in 2016 and started his own Alterplate, many believed it was a wrong move. Many of his fans believe he has either gone cold in his music career or lost his fire after leaving the label but that may […]
Body & Soul

Latasha Ngwube preaches body positivity to curvy women

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube popularly known as Latasha Lagos is an advocate when it comes to boosting the confidence of curvy women.   From launching her aboutthatcurvy life web page and modeling agency to unveiling a fashion brand that caters for plus size women, Latasha has been an inspiration to many women […]
Body & Soul

Amara Ikechukwu, aiming to be Nigeria’s next supermodel

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Amara Ikechukwu Stephanie is not letting her pretty face, slim figure and intimidating height go to waste as she is working hard to make Nigeria proud as the next supermodel.   The Human Resource Management graduate from Les cours Sonou University, Benin Republic has been a runway model for two years now.   Speaking about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: