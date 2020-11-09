Azman Air fires six pilots, 4 others over salary cut

For complaining about delay in payment of their salaries, 10 workers of Azman Air have been fired. Six pilots, one cabin crew member and three ground staff had their appointments terminated after they complained in a WhatsApp group over the delay in their October salaries.

One of the workers, who spoke to New Telegraph under condition of anonymity, explained that ever since the industry was affected by the lockdown of the airspace for five months, which started in March till July, things had been bad.

The source said slashed salaries had become their lot, adding that they were paid based on the number of flights they undertook, unlike what was obtained in the past. One of the sources said: “When COVID-19 started, they stopped paying salaries for three months.

That was understandable because they were not flying and all the airports were closed. Then they called some people back when the industry resumed, but they never went back to pay them based on the contracts they signed.

“The workers were not comfortable with salary cut, but they accepted it because they did not have a better option. As of Saturday morning, they had not paid October salaries. They never pay on time and always delay into the next month. They don’t pay until like the 6th or 10th. So these guys were complaining on the group that they had not been paid.”

The source explained that the pilots and others were sacked when the screenshots of the chats in the WhatsApp group where they were venting their frustrations were sent to the owner of the airline.

“He decided to retaliate by firing them. He picked some people and fired them. He fired a total of six pilots – three captains and three first officers. They were fired because they were complaining about the delay in salary payment,” the source said.

Though the letter of termination did not indicate the reason why they were fired. The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) confirmed the development in a telephone chat.

NAAPE President, Abednego Galadinma, said: “I just got the information, and we are going to respond appropriately. I can confirm to you that something like that happened and Azman did not follow due process.” When contacted, the founder, Azman Air, Dr. Abdulmunaf Yunusa, simply said, “I am in the mosque”.

