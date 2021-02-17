Azman aircraft overshoots Lagos airport runway, facility closed

Aviation authorities yesterday evening shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos following the obstruction of one of the runways by an AZMAN aircraft flying from Abuja to Lagos. It was gathered that the aircraft overshot the runway at the domestic terminal while trying to touch down at the airport, after being crippled by a burst tyre. Passengers successfully disembarked from the aircraft and no casualty was recorded.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has temporarily closed down the Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos. FAAN said the closure was due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325.

The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway, FAAN spokeswoman, Henrietta Yakubu said. “All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy,” she said.

As at the time of filing this report, flights into the MMA Lagos airport had been temporarily suspended. The aircraft blockage has caused a complete closure of the runway since 6:30p.m., blocking other airlines from flying and causing cancellation of flights of several airlines. Many of the affected passengers were frustrated over the development.

Runway 18L operates daylight alone as it does not have air field lighting. All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.

