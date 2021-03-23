Business

Azman’s suspension frees space, eases route glut

The suspension of Azman Air, albeit temporarily, by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), over gross violation of air safety may have widened or opened the space for some other airlines that ply many of the strategic routes hitherto plied by the grounded carrier.

 

The carrier operates a high number of routes. It operates to Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Gombe, Sokoto, Birnin Kebbi, Abuja, Asaba, Benin and Owerri. Operating airlines,

 

New Telegraph learnt, are strategising on how to maximise the opportunity offered by Azman Air’s situation to deploy more airplanes to the route at a time there seems to be a glut on many of the routes like Abuja, Lagos, Asaba, Port-Harcourt, Kano and Owerri that are said to be popular among airline operators.

 

Virtually all the existing airlines ply the ‘popular and lucrative’ routes amid dwindling passenger traffic and poor purchasing power of many Nigerians, a situation that highlights that very few Nigerians travel by air. Statistics from Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2019 before the outbreak of COVID- 19, which put domestic air travel at nearly 11 million passenger traffic, shows that less than six per cent of a population of nearly 200 million travelled by air.

 

The pandemic has further exacerbated the situation and put airlines in a serious dire straits. The sector is heading into ‘northern winter,’ traditionally when demand is lower and yields weaker. This year, there is greater economic uncertainty. Operating and financial environment could see more market exits.

 

With a glut on the route, this could engender competition and help to force down fares. Competition is a natural result of many players in an industry. However, as profit oriented actors, airlines will not venture into an industry where there is low propensity to fly.

 

President, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, Mr. Alex Nwuba, told our correspondent that generally, on the major routes, everybody  concentrates on Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt, which is said to be Nigeria’s triangular routes. Nwuba further said what Azman did was to cleverly branch off to other popular northern routes, saying that made the carrier to be popular on the routes.

 

He said: “The question now remains that those routes that they operate, if you leave them, who serves them. On the route they share with Air Peace, clearly Air Peace can go in there.

 

In the Northern part, they all like Azman. “It is now left for Air Peace to pick up on that. If you look at it, the Northern part is where Arik is strong but it is unfortunately down to one aircraft and with Aero having its issues and with Azman out of the route.

 

They are very popular on the routes; it gives them additional capacity on those routes.”

 

Nwuba, who was a Chief Executive Officer of Associated Airlines, queried if the airlines have the assets available to go to the routes they were not plying before? “It is not so easy now because there is serious unavailability of aircraft and that is where the problem is,” he said.

 

He disclosed that the market was constrained by the number of available aircraft to use despite new entrants that come into the aviation industry. Nwuba said: “They have opportunity where Azman has exited, either to capitalise on it or maximise it.

 

We have new entrants like United Nigeria that has capacity, would they capacity to operate to Maiduguri and so on?” He reiterated that Air Peace was in the best position to capitalise on that, but described it as “very unserious and laid back.”

 

A former Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi, said when an airline leaves the scene or stage, it creates a vacuum that others may be willing to fill up.

 

The Nigerian market, according to Sanusi, is already down with air travel going down considerably, adding that demand has not met airline supply.

 

According to him: “The domestic market is underserved and the number of aircraft is not meeting the demand. Air Peace is in the best position to fill the void created temporarily with the suspension of Azman.

 

They have new aircraft and they plan to bring in more. These are the type of things we look forward for the development of the aviation industry.” Nigerian airlines are small, with fleet sizes as low as four aircraft for some airlines.

 

The actual market is equally small. Although market potentials exist along several underutilised air corridors, the smallness of airlines does not permit them to explore these potential routes.

 

Airlines may not be able to break even given the low load factors that are likely on such routes.

 

Small size of carriers also constraint capacity to offer frequencies, compete on regional and international routes.

 

Nigeria’s domestic airlines are therefore not strong players in the international and regional markets. Air fares are said to be on the high side.

 

The most trafficked route on the network, Lagos-Abuja has an average fare of N30,000 per passenger for an hour flight. This translates to about $83 at the current rate per passenger.

