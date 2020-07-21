Sports

Azubuike celebrates Turkish league title with Brazilian star

Nigeria U-23 captain, Azubuike Okechukwu, is on top of the world after winning the 2019- 2020 Turkish league championship with his club Istanbul Basaksehir. Okechukwu and his teammates sealed the league with a 1 – 0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday.

 

The hard-fought victory however handed Istanbul Istanbul Basaksehir their firstever Turkish league title. While the Nigerian international was missing in action for the club, Mahmut Tekdemir scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute to hand Istanbul Basaksehir all-important three points.

 

Okechukwu was delighted with the result and he joined his teammates as he shared photos of himself with Brazilian star, Robinho on social media. “Yes, Turkish champions.

 

Always with my big bro @ Robinho, Sleep who, Eyes still shinning ” he wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Azubuike played 17 league games for the team this season. He formerly played for the Egyptian side Pyramid before joining Caykur Rizespor from where he moved to Istanbul Basaksehir on loan.

