B/Haram’s killing of 43 Borno farmers insane, says Buhari

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as “insane”.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a post on his Facebook page late Saturday quoted the President as saying: “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

Buhari said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

According to reports, the insurgents had captured 60 of the farmers and killed 43 of them.

The assailants had reportedly tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats.

“We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries,” militia leader, Babakura Kolo, told AFP.

“It is no doubt the handiwork of Boko Haram who operate in the area and frequently attack farmers,” Kolo added.

The victims were labourers from Sokoto State in northwest Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, said another militiaman Ibrahim Liman who gave the same toll.

