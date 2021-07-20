Business

B-Lord Group fast becoming biggest Crypto vendor in Africa – Williams Ifejika

Williams Ifejika, popularly known as ‘Bitcoin Lord’ has continued to soar as a serial entrepreneur.

The Anambra State based tycoon, who is the Chief Executive Officer of B-Lord Group, has buttressed his readiness to make his company the biggest company in Nigeria.

The popular Bitcoin merchant, who recently splashed millions on a new Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 luxury SUV, said that so far his company is among the biggest crypto currency dealers in Africa.

“We are Africa’s biggest crypto vendors and we buy bulk BTC. B-Lord group will be the biggest company in Nigeria soon. Just know that if you give up, you will have to start afresh again, and when hunger pays you a visit, you will be forced to double up your efforts,” he said.

“Being disciplined and responsible saves you from unnecessary problems and drama. It makes you spend only on important needs which enables you to save money. Therefore, to be focused as a young person requires that you are disciplined.”

B-Lord, who is also into other businesses, including owning B-Lord luxury store and recently, branching into real estate, avowed that, all his businesses are duly registered and each open to scrutiny.

“I have nothing to hide from the law or the public. I value my peace of mind. Neither me nor all who work for me will compromise our work ethics in any way. And that is why I say it boldly that if you have any complain, come to our office and you can be sure the issue will be promptly attended to and resolved.”

It would be recalled that B’Lord’s Mercedes-Benz acquisition comes five months after the 23-year-old was arrested in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, by EFCC operatives on suspicion of internet fraud and his luxurious cars seized.

After no link of fraud was found on him, only his Lexus ES 350 was released to him.

The two other cars, his Mercedes-Benz vehicles, are yet to be released.

EFCC’s refusal to give back the vehicles later forced Bitcoin Lord to drag the Nigerian anti-corruption law enforcement agency to court.

The case, according to reports, has been in court for a couple of months now.

