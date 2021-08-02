B.O.C. Gases reports N168m profit in HY’21

BOC Gases Plc has posted a profit after tax of N168.437 million for the half year ended June 30, 2021.

This represents 27.30 per cent growth over N132.312 million reported in 2020, profit before tax stood at N244.149 million as against N194.576 million posted in 2020, accounting for a growth of 25.47 per cent. Revenue grew by 19.98 per cent from N1.476 billion in 2020 to N1.771 billion in 2021.

Cost of sales stood at N864.532 million in 2021 as against N726.793 million recorded in 2020. Trading License holders were recently notified the investing public of the reclassification of B.O.C Gases Plc from the Low-Priced Stock Group to the Medium-Priced Stock Group, in line with The NGX’s Pricing Methodology framework.

According to a notice from NGX, equity securities of Quoted Companies on the Exchange (NGX) are classified into three Stock Price Groups or Categories – High-Priced, Medium Priced, and Low- Priced Stocks, based on their market price.

In this regard, securities must have traded for at least four out of the most recent sixmonth period within a Stock Price Group’s specified price band to be classified into the category.

Accordingly, a review of B.O.C Gases Plc stock price and trade activities over the most recent six-month period provides the basis for reclassifying the security from the Low-Priced Stock Group to the Medium-Priced Stock Group.

