B-Tonebreaksoutwith Nudes

Lagos based Afropop/hip-hop singer, songwriter and performer, B-Tone (Hamza Noah), has released his first EP titled, Nudes, experimenting with influences from different artistes and genres. Nudes is a refreshing new take on Afropop that provides an engaging list of seven tracks that showcase just how much potential he has from start to finish.

The 16 minutes, 53 seconds EP begins with Holy Water, a smooth appealing love song with great vocals, then to Tension, a catchy and danceable track with yearning lyrics and other beautiful tracks among others. Signed to Royalty Records, an international company that delivers the dreams of talented artistes worldwide, B-Tone’s work stands out as an impressive track record of songs that keep listeners engaged.

B-Tone was born and raised in Kogi State. He is a graduate of kogi State Polytechnic where he majored in Biology. He started his music career at a very early age, with great influences from friends and his surroundings. In 2008 he formed a clique with two friends and started making and recording music. As an artiste, B-Tone has been putting out songs and consistently thrilling his fans and followers. He has cited Wande Coal, 2Baba, Jon Bellion, M.I.Abaga, Cobhams Asuquo and Wizkid as his key musical influences. Nudes is out now on all major streaming platforms.

