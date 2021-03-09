Business

BA advises Nigerian travellers on COVID-19 requirements

British Airways (BA) has advised Nigerians intending to travel to the United Kingdom from Lagos and Abuja to access up-to-date and compulsory COVID-19/ health information and requirements before departing Nigeria.

 

The BA management in Lagos said the advice became necessary as many travellers come to the airport without the necessary requirements thereby causing unnecessary flight delays.

 

“It is mind boggling to see that so many people still come to the airport without the requirements. Nigeria is not on the red list but there are important protocols they need to follow and COVID-19 test and documentations passengers need to get before they can travel to the UK.

 

The carrier will be fined if a passenger travels to the UK without the necessary documentation.

 

This will also cause stress for the travellers” , a BA staff said. The United Kingdom is taking steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by asking all persons (including UK nationals and residents) arriving in the UK to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of departure to the UK.

To protect your health and others’, the country asks that everyone must complete an online passenger locator form before arrival in the United Kingdom while all arrivals must quarantine.

 

If you have travelled through a red list country in the last 10 days you must have a valid Managed Quarantine Facility (UK government approved) booked prior to departure.

 

Those coming from countries not on the red list quarantine in their own accommodation. Everyone is required to take a coronavirus test on days 2 and 8 of their quarantine. Intending travelers to the UK must have this booked prior to departure.

