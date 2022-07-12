BA checkin staff suspends strike

British Airways (BA) workers have suspended a strike that had been planned at Heathrow during the school summer holidays after receiving a “vastly improved” pay offer from the airline.

After extensive negotiations, the Unite and GMB unions said an agreement was reached and members involved in the dispute would now vote on the proposed offer. There were fears that the strike would have pushed the airline to cancel even more flights after cuts of 10,300 were announced yesterday, impacting services until the end of October.

Over 700 check-in staff and ground-handling agents had voted for industrial action seeking to reverse a 10 percent pay cut imposed during the pandemic when global lockdowns grounded flights.

Union sources said the deal comes close to restoring the cut and reinstates enhanced pay for specific types of shifts. Staff would also receive a one-off payment.

The airline had previously refused a return to the same compensation as before, offering a 10 per cent one-off bonus. Unite had said this was unfair given that bosses had restored their own pay to prepandemic levels.

