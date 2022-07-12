Business

BA checkin staff suspends strike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

British Airways (BA) workers have suspended a strike that had been planned at Heathrow during the school summer holidays after receiving a “vastly improved” pay offer from the airline.

 

After extensive negotiations, the Unite and GMB unions said an agreement was reached and members involved in the dispute would now vote on the proposed offer. There were fears that the strike would have pushed the airline to cancel even more flights after cuts of 10,300 were announced yesterday, impacting services until the end of October.

 

Over 700 check-in staff and ground-handling agents had voted for industrial action seeking to reverse a 10 percent pay cut imposed during the pandemic when global lockdowns grounded flights.

 

Union sources said the deal comes close to restoring the cut and reinstates enhanced pay for specific types of shifts. Staff would also receive a one-off payment.

 

The airline had previously refused a return to the same compensation as before, offering a 10 per cent one-off bonus. Unite had said this was unfair given that bosses had restored their own pay to prepandemic levels.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NGX records N12bn midweek decline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday witnessed another share price loss as bears hold grip on the local bourse following the sell-off. The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 18 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.08 basis points or 0.06 per cent to close at 38,233.68 index […]

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc fmn
Business

Q2: Northern Nigeria Flour Mills’ admin expenses rise 94%

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

The administrative expenses of Northern Nigeria Flour Mills increased by 94 percent from about N183million in second quarter ended September 30, 2020 to N353million in the same period in 2021. Selling and distribution expenses equally moved higher from N37.52million in 2020 to N60.16million in the review second quarter financial period ended September 30, 2021. Operating […]
Business

IMF hails G7’s 1bn vaccine doses pledge for poorer countries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has commended leaders of the world’s seven most advanced economies- the Group of Seven (G7)- on their pledge to donate one billion COVID-19 doses to developing countries in the next one year.   In a statement at the conclusion of her virtual participation in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica