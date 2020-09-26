BAAJ ADEBULE: Playing a poor Okada man, most challenging role for me

Baaj Adebule is an actor, model and filmmaker. The customer service representative turned actor has starred in several Nollywood films since he made a change to his career choices in the early 2010s. He tells ROSEMARY NWOSU about his early days in the film industry, his filmmaking choices and addressed Nollywood’s shifting casting culture. Excerpts…

How would you describe your venture into the film industry?

It’s been great. I think it should be how life should be- starting confused and not knowing the direction to go.

Nollywood is still pretty young, so there isn’t really any structure or set rules one has to follow to actually get to the next level. So we don’t even know if we are going on the right direction but as time goes on, as you are working on your skills and getting better on your craft, you’re also finding a part, discovering your own part as well as learning from other people. The adventure in the film industry has been really great not just because of how things are now but just looking at how things were and how they could possibly be; it is a good feeling.

How important was it to study Economics at Covenant University if you were always going to become an actor?

I did not think I was going to be an actor until I think two years after I finished school. So studying Economics at Covenant University, that story is pretty much the same Nigerian youths will tell you.

You will finish secondary school and the course you’re going to do is probably the one available to you or the one your parents advised you to do. You don’t have that sense of self or will to pick because you don’t really know what you’re picking as far as the future is concerned.

So it’s just pretty much getting the advice from people who are much older. So that’s how I started Economics in Covenant University and it wasn’t a bad idea. I met friends while studying the course who are still my best friends till now; so that was dope.

What are the challenges you’re currently facing in your career?

The challenges are sort of national challenge, so to speak. Like national skill, we are very inadequate and just in a very bad place economically and so that pretty much affects everything else.

The country is like a tree and no matter what kind of industry you’re in there will always be a branch to that tree and when that tree is getting bad it affects the branch.

So that’s pretty much the challenge, the country is the challenge. Working here as a filmmaker or an actor is not easy but everything gets better.

What job were you doing before acting?

Before I got into acting, I think I was a customer service representative/ working in operations at DStv mobile MNET; that was my 9-5 job. It was a cool job. I could wear anything I wanted to and the working hours were cool and it’s a very cool environment. It was not so serious but we got to do what should be done.

So why did you movre into full time acting?

I always had this feeling that I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing. I started searching and when I finally got to do just two scenes on a series, I knew that “Yeah! This is what I have been searching for.” So that’s why I had to leave.

What’s the most challenging character you’ve played so far?

I get this question so much and it’s very hard to answer because there are so many challenging characters for me, not because the character itself is difficult but sometimes it might determine how different I am from the character or if the environment is conducive to actually do your best or maybe I didn’t have more time to prep to shoot.

So, different reasons can make it challenging for me. Firstly, there was this film, ‘Uncluped’, I played this poor okada man and I didn’t take time to learn how to ride okada. So I just wish I had more time to learn a lot more but the film came out and people loved it.

Unlike ‘Beast Within’ where I played a blind person, that one I had enough time to prep for it which was so helpful.

I got to have about three, four days of just being blind, just to make myself comfortable with not seeing well enough because I was going to do the whole film with my eyes closed. Though it was risky, it worked out and the movie is out on Iroko.

How was your first experience in an audition?

It was as confusing as hell, I didn’t know where to go, who to talk to and it was so terrible. I was sweating. I still remember I ruined it for another actress. I felt so bad and I had to apologise. It was terrible. So they gave us scripts and paired me with this lovely woman. We ran the lines and she was like, “this dude is not good” but she helped me out and she kept me through and finally our names came out for audition and I kept mumbling my lines, missing it, saying nonsense, giving the wrong cues and she kept trying to run. It was so bad but it was a learning ground but she was so upset. Now I can talk about it and laugh but back then it wasn’t funny.

Which of your films do you consider to have gone ahead to become the biggest hit in the film industry?

I think I might go for, ‘Payday’ because of the height it reached. It won multiple awards internationally even before it came out and it’s currently on Netflix and it’s still doing well. I think to the best of my knowledge as at now it is Payday but I think there is also A Soldier Story which actually did the same thing, also won awards. Part 2 is coming out pretty soon. So I think one of the two, ‘Payday’ or ‘A Solider Story’.

Did you personally get an award from any of it?

I have actually never won an award for acting. The only award I had won for filmmaking was my first short film that I had made. I have never got any award for acting.

How different is the casting structure in Nollywood when you were starting out compared to now?

I don’t know how the casting culture is now when you’re talking about from the ground level but back then when I was starting off, it was tough and crazy. You have to get to the audition place by 5am and sometimes you might still not be among the first 10 people to go in. It was hectic, crazy, very depressing and very discouraging. It was really crazy. I actually don’t know how things are now specifically but I hope they are better now. Because of how important social media is now, such people don’t bother gathering so many people together having sent a monologue which helps a lot. So I think it might be a little bit better.

What’s your take on typecasting?

I’m not one of those people who think it’s originally just a bad thing. People just hear typecasting and react to it negatively when actually in Hollywood you actually replace typecasting with character, actor.

The typecasting actually depends on the kind of person actor or individual is. There are some actors who have created a niche for themselves and they have owned and perfected that niche and get roles within their realms because they get to know how magnificent they are in that niche and give great performances while there are still some actors who have a lot of things, maybe they feel like if they are in that niche or they just want to try a lot of stuff and see how far their niche can go and obviously won’t like typecasting.

They will like to try as do many roles as possible which is very important to most of those people. So I don’t completely hate it or see it as a bad thing but some people see themselves as pretty restless, adventurous, and very curious and they want to see, touch and feel everything.

So I really want to try as many roles as possible and hope I don’t mess it up and if I mess it up, I will work harder. It’s exciting for me.

What advice will you give to aspiring actors?

I will give the same advice I discovered recently, which is work as hard as you can on your craft. If you can go to a film school, cool but if you can’t, work on your craft and go on the internet.

You have a film school in your phone; YouTube, Google it. Some of them, you have to pay for.

Some of them are actually free. Get as much information and work on your craft and as you are spending most of your time doing that, you also have to work on your social media presence.

It’s super-duper important now. That’s the kind of world we live in now. If you can have strong social media presence and still put a lot into your craft, the sky is your limit. In fact, the sky can’t be your limit because there is no limit.

