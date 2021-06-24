Baale, wife abducted in Ibadan

Security of Oyo State was againbreachedTuesday nightwiththeabduction of Baale of Araromi Village in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo state, Chief Tafa Apanpa and his wife. The gunmen, New Telegraph learnt, stormed the village in the night, and took the Baale, Chief Apanpa and his wife away. According to some residents of the area, the abduction took place during the rain period in Ibadan. A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said: “It is true.The Baale has been kidnapped”. The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (DSP) also said that efforts have been intensified to secure the release of the victims. “The incident happened very late on Tuesday, 22nd of June, 2021 at Araro Village. Efforts are in top gear to rescue both victims and as well apprehend the abductors, please,” Osifeso said. Meanwhile, Hon. Sheriff Adeojo, Chairman of the Ido Local Government Council has urged residents of Araromi Idowu community to remain calm and not take laws into their hands following the abduction of the Baale Tafa Apanpa.
