Baba-Ahmed Accepts Soyinka’s Challenge, Set For TV Live Debate

Following the call made by the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka challenging Datti Baba-Ahmed to a one-on-one debate on Channels Television regarding the nation’s democracy, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is set to battle Soyinka as he accepted the challenge.

New Telegraph had on Friday reported that the renowned playwright in a statement titled “Fascism on Course,” toss the challenged con saying, I offer myself willing to engage Datti or any nominee of his on its platform on this very bone of contention – one-on-one – without the malodorous intervention of media trolls, and with the same interviewer as mediator.

Speaking on the development on Arise TV on Saturday, the Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Movement, Professor Chris Nwakobia, disclosed that Baba-Ahmed will indeed square off against the Nobel laureate.

“Oh yes, he will and effectively so. The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do it profoundly.

“I know Prof Wole Soyinka, I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures,” Nwakobia said.

Speaking further, he added that if Soyinka does show up, Baba-Ahmed or even the least of the Obidients would engage him in a face-off.

Nwakobia further defended Baba-Ahmed over his comment on the need to avoid swearing in the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Going back to Soyinka, he said he believes the writer cannot engage in a debate with any member of the Obidient movement.

“Do you know that some of us see him as our mentor because he understands the fact that disobedience upon an unjust law is indeed the greatest respect for the law?

“In 1965 or so, with a gun, he invaded a radio station and refused the announcement of Akintola as the winner of an election.

“History is such a beautiful spectacle and I implore my ‘Egbon’ and the esteemed laureate to oblige the young people who are saying that on the mandate given to Peter Obi to stand.”

“When those who are merchants in electoral larceny took their mandate with hot coal they can’t close their hands because we are going to take it in the court.”

