Baba-Ahmed: Nigeria is officially in a state of constitutional crisis

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that Nigeria is officially in a state of constitutional crisis with the certificate of return issued to the president- elect, Bola Tinubu. Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed, said the declaration of Tinubu as President- elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is against the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians. Baba-Ahmed said the certificate of return issued to Tinubu is a dead certificate because it breaches section 134 of the 1999 constitution.

He noted that Tinubu has not met the requirement to be declared President-elect. He said: “The declaration, therefore, as far as the people of Nigeria are concerned, there is no President-elect in the country.” Baba-Ahmed said the outcome of the presidential election was unfortunate and all promises that were made were dashed. “On a Wednesday before that election, we attended the peace accord signing ceremony and the INEC Chairman (Prof. Mahmood Yakubu) was there and he spoke so bravely. And the President (Muhammadu Buhari) also spoke but we should have known better. “But when you are dealing with the authorities and you are a law abiding citizen, your only option is to continue to have hope. We have been having hopes in the last eight years with promise after promise failing. They promised that the BVAS would work on Wednesday but they switched it off on Saturday.

“They promised electronic transmission of results on Wednesday but they failed on Saturday. Mr President said all he could but all you can do is to look at their antecedents and just come out and say that these are people who would not practically know what they are promising. “They promised better security for Nigeria but eight years now they have not been able to do that. Better economy, no, to fight corruption but this is the most corrupt era in Nigeria. And so, if they fail to deliver the credible election which they promised, it should come as little wonder to us.

“However, they are still calling it a credible election, which reinforces my belief that critically speaking they don’t know what they are doing. And they are forcing people to say that they are leaving behind a legacy but what legacy are they leaving behind with all the poor state Nigeria is in,” he said. Baba-Ahmed insisted that INEC Chairman should not have engaged in what he did at the height of administrative rascality and official arrogance by announcing the outcome of the election and arrogating to himself the power to interpret a section of the constitution that needs no interpretation.

