Baba Ijesha: 14-year-old girl’s private part showed blunt laceration, doctor testifies

A Clinical Director, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), Dr Aniekan Makanjuola, Thursday told an Ikeja Special offences Court, Lagos that a 14-year old teenager allegedly defiled by Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju a.k.a Baba Ijesha, showed healed blunt laceration in her vagina.

Dr Makanjuola, a forensic medical examination expert, told the court that the survivor showed that she was not sexually active.

The doctor, who testified as a prosecution witness, made this statement while being cross examined by the defence Counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN).

Baba Ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Damilola Adekanya also known as ‘Princess’.

The 48-year-old actor was alleged to have committed the offence sometime between 2013-2014 and on April 19, 2021 around Joseph Harrison Street and No 13 Wegbo Street, Iyawa, Yaba, Lagos.

According to the doctor: “It was a minor laceration that may not necessarily mean blood was gushing out when it happened.

“There was a rupture on that part of the vagina but it has healed.”

She clarified that the report was not based on the story told by the survivor nor was it made from the testimony of the child’s mother, but strictly on the forensic examination carried out on the victim.

However, earlier in the proceedings, Dr Makanjuola told the court that when the victim was examined by her team, they observed whitish discharge in her vagina.

While being led in evidence by the State Prosecution, Y.A. Sule, the witness, testified that: “Based on our findings, we sent our client to the laboratory to conduct further tests on HIV 1 and II, Hepatitis B and C.”

Our Reporters

