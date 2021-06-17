Metro & Crime

Baba Ijesha arraigned, remanded for alleged defilement

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded popular Nollywood actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha, in prison custody over charges of child molestation and defilement. The 48-year-old actor was arraigned on charges bordering on defilement, sexual assault and abuse of a 14-year-old girl, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya aka Princess.

Baba Ijesha was brought to the premises of the court about noon in a blue top, clutching a motivational book entitled: ‘How to thrive in a perilous time.’ Upon arraignment, Baba Ijesha pleaded not guilty to the offences. The defendant was charged on the offences of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault. The police prosecutor, S. A. Adebesin, said the offences contravened Sections 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

Adebesin also informed the court that information had been filed before the state High Court. During the proceeding, Magistrate P. Nwaka, who noticed the ill state of the defendant and directed that a chair be given to him to sit in the dock, ordered that full medical attention should be accorded to the popular actor after the arraignment. Nwaka, however, refused the fresh bail application filed by the defendant’s lawyer, Kayode Olabiran. Olabiran had applied that his client be granted bail on liberal terms and on grounds of poor health conditions.

But the magistrate refused the bail application on the grounds that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice had filed charges before a High Court and therefore, lacked the jurisdiction. The defendant was earlier granted bail on May 17 in a Special Court session during the strike by the Judiciary Workers Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

He was directed to produce two sureties, one being his relative and another a Level 16 officer of the Lagos State Civil Service, and a bail bond of N500,000. But he was unable to meet these conditions, especially due to an inability to secure a Level 16 officer to stand in for him. Baba Ijesha was yesterday remanded in a correctional centre pending the commencement of his trial at the High Court. Nwaka adjourned the matter till July 13, 2021 for mention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four persons die in auto crash in Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Tragedy struck late Saturday night in Ogbomoso town in Oyo State when a motorist lost control of his car due to mechanical fault and rammed into a shop, killing a mother and her two children and another person on the spot. The tragic incident occurred within the community beside Crown FC Hostel along Ogbomoso Parapo, […]
Metro & Crime

Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muritala Ayinla Tragedy struck yesterday in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized into the lagoon, leaving two dead, one missing and four injured.   The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State. New Telegraph gathered that among the seven passengers […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: End pre-election violence, group tells politicians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Joint Force for Defence of Democracy has staged a protest in Benin over the surge in crime and criminality in Edo State ahead of the September 19 governorship election. Addressing journalists during the protest, the leader of the group, Comrade Kola Edopkayi, called desperate politicians in the state to stop using jobless and innocent youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica