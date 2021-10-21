Metro & Crime

Baba Ijesha: Court plays forensic video recording of 14-year-old girl

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The video of the 14-year-old girl allegedly defiled by Nollywood Actor, James Olanrewajua. k.a. BabaIjeshawasyesterday played before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (Mrs) of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. The video recording, played before the court, contained a forensic interview showing the 14-year-old girl seated on a sofa, while interacting with a child expert, Mrs Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode on how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled her both inside their house and inside his car.

Baba ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on a six count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Damilola Adekanya also known as Princess.

The 48-year-old actor was alleged to have committed the offence sometime between 2013-2014 and on April 19, 2021 around Joseph Harrison Street and No 13 Wegbo street, Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos. While the recording was being played, thechildexpertcouldbeseen talking to the minor in a manner to gain her trust and make her feel relaxed and confident to speak up. Mrs Ajayi-Kayode, who is also a trained legal practitioner and the Executive Director of the Cece Yara Foundation, was heard telling the survivor to feel free and that she has therightnottoansweranyquestion she doesn’t want to answer.

