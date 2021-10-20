Baba Ijesha: Court plays forensic video recording of 14-year-old girl

The video of the 14-year-old girl allegedly defiled by Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju a.k.a. Baba Ijesha was on Wednesday played before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (Mrs) of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

The video recording, played before the court, contained a forensic interview showing the 14-year-old girl seated on a sofa, while interacting with a child expert, Mrs Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode on how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled her both inside their house and inside his car.

Baba Ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on a six count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Damilola Adekanya also known as Princess.

The 48-year-old actor was alleged to have committed the offence sometime between 2013-2014 and on April 19, 2021 around Joseph Harrison Street and No 13 Wegbo Street, Iyawa, Yaba, Lagos.

However, while the recording was being played, the child expert could be seen talking to the minor in a manner to gain her trust, and make her feel relaxed and confident to speak up.

Mrs Ajayi-Kayode, who is also a trained legal practitioner, is the Executive Director of the Cece Yara Foundation, was heard telling the minor to feel free and that she has the right not to answer any question she doesn’t want to answer.

Answering questions from the child forensic expert in respect to the incident, the 14-year-old said that Baba Ijesha used to visit them in their house.

According to her, on that fateful day, she was alone in their house watching a cartoon movie when the defendant came in.

She could be heard describing the position of the settee, the shelf and carpets in their parlour.

Using female and male dolls for narration, the survivor described where the defendant sat and invited her to sit on his lap.

She also used the dolls to describe how she was allegedly defiled by the defendant.

She said that the defendant asked her if he should bring out his manhood but that she didn’t answer him.

According to her, the defendant brought out his manhood and made her sit on it and that after sometime, she felt his wetness.

She said the defendant used a handkerchief to clean himself while she went to the bathroom and used water, soap and a towel to clean herself.

She said that on the second day, the defendant came to their house and told her mother that he brought fruits for her and her mother instructed her to follow him to his car to bring the fruits.

Like this: Like Loading...