Baba Ijesha: Princess accuses two others of sexually harassing daughter

Ace comedienne, Damilola Adekanya aka Princess, yesterday identified two other men, who also allegedly sexually harassed her 14-year-old foster child.

While being led in evidence, Princess narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos how Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, allegedly raped her 14-year-old foster daughter in her residence. Baba Ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and attempted sexual assault.

He was granted bail on June 24, 2021 after he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in 2013/2014 and on April 19, 2021 around Joseph Harrison Street and No 13, Wegbo Street, Iyawa, Yaba, Lagos.

However, the matter took a new twist yesterday when the defence team led by Babatunde Ogala, SAN, during cross-examination, confronted Princess with a report she had made at the police station accusing one of her neighbours, Damola Adekola, of sexually harassing her daughter.

The defence team also confronted Princess with an allegation she had made against her gateman, accusing him of exposing himself indecently to her daughter.

When asked why Adekola was arrested by the police, Princess said it was in connection with an allegation by her daughter that he had attempted to sexually harass her in December 2020. She also affirmed that she did not formally report the matter to the police until April 20, 2021.

The questions by Babatunde and the responses from Princess go thus: Babatunde: Who is Damilola Adekola? Princess: He is my neighbour Babatunde: What did you have together? Princess: We have some business together. Babatunde: Why was he arrested by the police? Princess: Because I was told by the victim that he attempted to sexually harass her. Babatunde:

When did the alleged molestation occur? Princess: In December 2020 Babatunde: When did you report to the police? Princess: A week after Baba Ijesha was arrested.

Babatunde: Why did it take you this long to report? Princess: I can’t remember. Immediately after the cross-examination, journalists and members of the public inside the court were ordered out of the courtroom to allow the victim, who is a minor, to give her testimony. The matter was subsequently adjourned till August 11, 2021

