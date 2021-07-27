Metro & Crime

Baba Ijesha: Princess identifies two other suspects

John Chikezie

 

Ace Comedienne, Damilola Adekanya, also known as Princess, on Tuesday identified another two suspects who also allegedly sexually harassed her 14-year-old foster child.

While led in evidence Tuesday, Princess narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos how a Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha allegedly raped her foster daughter in her residence.

Baba Ijesha, who is currently on bail, is standing trial on a six-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and attempted sexual assault.

He was granted bail on June 24, 2021 after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offence sometime between 2013-2014 and in April 19, 2021 around Joseph Harrison Street and No 13 Wegbo Street, Iyawa, Yaba, Lagos.

However, the matter took a new twist Tuesday when the defence team led by Babatunde Ogala (SAN), during cross examination confronted Princess with a report she had made at the police station accusing one of her neighbours Damola Adekola of sexually harassing her daughter.

