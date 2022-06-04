Baba Sala’s son: My dad ventured into comedy from music after consulting with prophets at Bar Beach

The late Apostle Moses Olaiya, Olaolu Adejumo, popularly known more by his stage name, Baba Sala, was one of the nation’s pioneer comedians who made his mark in Nigeria’s creative industry. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, takes us into the private life of the ace comedian and musician. Excerpts:

Your father was a dominant figure in Nigeria’s creative industry while alive, as a son who knew him intimately, who was Moses Olaiya Adejumo at home?

Moses Olaiya Adejumo was a father at home, he was a friend to his children and a darling husband to his wives. It will interest you to note that the character he presented on stage was quite distinct to the person at home. When he was acting he was Baba Sala but he was another person at home. He acted that role so well that one would be tempted to think that he was possessed because he would throw himself into the role of Baba Sala completely. He was a disciplinarian and a loving father to us. He played with us at home like a child. He showed a lot of concern for our education, he was always asking about our wellbeing. He also loved his wives as a husband would do. My father was a disciplinarian and we dared not pass set bounds with him at home. He was also very religious because he never joked with the church. He was a Christian who attended church. He encouraged us to attend church too.

What do you mean when you said, everyone knew his bounds and no one dared step out of his bounds?

He was a church person who never joked with his activities and obligations in the church. Whenever he rang the bell for the early morning devotion, you dared not miss devotion. Everyone who was a member of the family must be at the main sitting room by 5:30 in the morning. All members of his family must pray together between 5:30 and 6:00 in the morning. My father would beat anyone that failed to be at the devotion severely. He had this koboko (native cane) with which he meted out punishment. Again, whenever he went to church and didn’t find any of us around, he would beat us as well. He tried his best to ensure that we attended good schools but he would also beat you very well if you performed woefully in school. My father also frowned at the tendency of the kids being disrespectful especially to their seniors and the wives. So, we knew the rules and no one broke them.

Your father was a national and internationally established star, what was his typical day like?

He woke up by 5:00am every day, he would do his personal devotion before coming to the sitting room to ring the bell for all of us to gather for family devotion. When he did that, we all knew that all of us would have to assemble in the sitting room to do the daily early morning devotion. This usually occured between 6:00 and 6:30 am. When that was done, he would go back to his flat to clean up and return by 8 am to eat his breakfast. If he had anything to do officially, he would go but if didn’t, he would go for rehearsal with his crew members in Olodo, somewhere in Ibadan. He usually came back home by 4pm to clean up and eat his dinner. After dinner, he sat down with us to know how we were doing individually. The only exception was when he went abroad.

It is generally known that your father started out as a musician, when and how did he leave music for comedy and theatre?

You are very correct. My father started out as a musician before venturing into comedy and acting. He was inspired to become a musician when he worked as a barman in Empire Hotel. He was initially employed as a driver in the hotel but soon became interested in music through the influence of musicians who played at the hotel. He joined them to play a musical instrument called Bongo from which he learnt how to play guitar. He later went to play other instruments such as piano and saxophone. Later, when he took up appointment with the Lagos Town Council as a sanitary inspector, he went on to develop his passion for music, which he eventually did and he formed his own musical band known as Moses Olaiya and His Western Rhythm Dandies. His contemporaries include, late Dr. Victor Olaiya, Orlando Julius and Fatai Rolling Dollars. At a time, he soon discovered his talents for comedy when during the musical intervals, he would entertain the guests with bouts of comedy prompting many people to urge him to go into comedy. My father gave that suggestion some serious thought and eventually sought direction from prophets at the Bar Beach. Don’t forget that he was a member of the Cherubim and Seraphim from birth till death. When he sought the guardiance of these prophets he was told that his fortunes and fame was in the theatre and not music. He then called his band members to intimate them of his desire to go into acting and that whoever wanted to join him and those who wanted to come with him should do so. He left the band with those who opted to come with him and prayed for those who wished to stay behind.

When did King Sunny Ade join the band and how did they meet?

King Sunny Ade left Osogbo where he was staying to look for my father in Lagos. I think that was when he left secondary school. He was rejected by my father who insisted that he was too young with the condition that he (my father) would wish to see his parents before he could be admitted into the band. King Sunny Ade now had to bring his mother all the way from Osogbo who eventually handed him over to my late father who took him in as a son. The relationship between them was like that of a father and son till my father died. King Sunny Ade has not abandoned the family since my father died and has been playing the role of a big brother to all of us.

What role was King Sunny Ade playing in the band?

Did he play any musical instrument? He was playing a drum called Tom-Tom but each time the band was to play, Sunny Ade as a young man would join others to park instruments from the house to the venue of the show and back. One thing he did then was that before the arrival of my father, he (Sunny Ade) would pick up the guitar and play. That gave him the opportunity to master the guitar. While playing the guitar, he would begin to sing some of the songs he picked from my father in some of his earlier shows. This paid off one day when my father fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital. His manager, one Moses Omole had to step in to fill the gap and King Sunny Ade had to play the guitar. One funny thing in those days was that the band leader was the only person that led the singers and played the guitar, so the manager and King Sunny Ade had to save the day for the band.

What happened to your father that day that he had to be rushed to the hospital?

I think what happened was that he was exhausted due to the fact that he was doing four jobs at the same time.

What were the jobs that your father engaged in?

He was a thrift collector who collected daily contributions from market men and women. Like I told you, he was a civil servant by virtue of his employment at the Lagos City Council. He was also doing evening school coaching for young students in Mushin. These engagements took their toll on him. When my father arrived at the venue of the show, he just collapsed because the burden was too much on him. Late Pa Omole who sang exactly the same way as my father took the lead and King Sunny Ade had to play the guitar. When the news got to my father, he subsequently allowed him to play the guitar.

So, at what point did your father and King Sunny Ade part ways?

The two were together in the new theatre company that was formed by my father. One day, King Sunny Ade went to my father to say that his passion was in music and not acting. Late Adeyemi Afolayan popularly known as Ade Love took over the role that King Sunny Ade played in the company. Many don’t know that King Sunny Ade is a good actor too. My daddy prayed for him and gave him some instruments too with an assurance that he could come back after six months ‘if you succeed, I would pray for you’ and he came back as agreed and my father prayed for him as promised.

So, there was no quarrel between them?

No! Like I said, my father prayed for him. He loved my father a lot. Until my father died, he related to him as a father. He was always coming to his (my father’s) aid when he needed to and the occasion demanded. He did a lot for my dad.

What prompted your father to go into film making?

He went into it because many of his contemporaries were doing so. He shot films on celluloid, which was the common thing then. (Late Hubert) Ogunde had shot Aiye. He was even preparing for Jaiyesinmi. Ade Love had shot Ajani Ogun and Kadara. He just wanted to join the train. He wrote the script, Orun Mooru and he eventually shot it in celluloid. It was this work that was later pirated that broke him down.

Lead us into what happened that eventually broke him down?

The terrible incident took place at a cinema here in Lagos when the owner of the cinema induced one of Baba’s workers to release the master tape to him so that his wives who were in purdah could see as they could not attend public viewing. They obliged him and unfortunately, it was later discovered that the tape had been pirated somewhere in the North when the cinema owner bolted away with it. Daddy got to know that it had been pirated through a fan who called him to say that he had bought a cassette. The thief was charged to court and in the middle of the case he got arrested in the U.S. for smuggling drugs. He served 15 years and the case was reopened when he came back only for him to die in the process. That incident really wrecked his business.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...