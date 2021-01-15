Babalade buries in Ibadan today

The remains of the late former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade will be interred in his Ibadan residence today. The defender, a member of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze medal at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Senegal, suffered a heart attack and lost the battle at a private hospital on 4th September 2020.

According to the burial plans released by his family, the Christian wake-keep will hold at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan on Thursday evening – venue of Babalade’s many battles on the pitch as a player before interment at his residence in Aboderin lay-out, Elewura, off Challenge Road, Ibadan.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has paid glowing tributes to the former Super Eagles’ defender General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said Nigerian Football will never forget the “energetic and highly dedicated player who defended the colours of Nigeria with so much passion, fervour and elan.”

He added: “Ajibade Babalade was a rugged and no-nonsense defender who was happy to wear the colours of Nigeria at any time. Whenever he was there on the field of play, there was never a doubt as to his total commitment. He was like a soldier on the war front like no other. Nigerian Football will miss him greatly. We pray that God grants his soul eternal rest, and also grant those he has left behind, particularly his family members, the fortitude to bear the loss.”

