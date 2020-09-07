Sports

Babalade’s death a huge loss – Dare

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has described the death of Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, as a huge loss to not just his family, but the entire Nigerian Football fraternity.

 

The Minister said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the demise of the former 3SC defender “I received with shock and sadness in my heart the news of the death of one of Nigeria’s most hardworking and dedicated players, Ajibade Babalade who served the country and his profession well,” he said.

 

“He played such a prominent role in his active playing days. He was a nightmare to attackers and a Trojan in the heart of the Eagles defence.

