Babalakin, Onyema, others to attend aviation media summit

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the Nigerian aviation industry, Dr Wale Babalakin, the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Allen Onyema and other aviation heads would constitute a panel of discussants at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

 

The conference, which is scheduled to hold on July 28, 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, has received the approvals of Sen. Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation and other critical stakeholders, which cut across the airline and ground handling sub-sectors.

 

A statement by Mr. Albinus Chiedu, the Secretary, Planning Committee of the conference mentioned Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), Lawrence Pwajok, the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was among the panellists. Others are Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) and Capt. Roland Iyayi, CEO, Topbrass Aviation Limited, among others. Chiedu stated that the panels are divided into two sessions.

 

Mr Tunji Oketunbi, the general manager, public affairs, would moderate the first panel, while Mr Olumide Ohunayo, Director, Research, Zenith Travels, would moderate the second panel.

 

This year’s conference, which has Sirika as the Special Guest of Honour, is to be chaired by Mr Bernard Bankole, President, of the Association of Aviation Training Organisations (AATOs).

 

The conference is expected to attract over 250 aviation industry professionals, cutting across the aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and other stakeholders.

 

The theme of the 2022 LAAC conference is: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’ Discussions will centre around solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics as a result of operating sunset airports in Nigeria.

 

