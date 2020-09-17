Babalakin resigns as UNILAG Pro-Chancellor

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin(SAN), has resigned following alleged disagreement with the Federal Government on the Visitation Panel sent to the university.

He said there were too many vested interests in UNILAG matter, who were not approaching the issues objectively.

But he said it has come to a stage he must stand by his principles since the Federal Government believed the actions he took may not be right.

He said the visitation panel was raised to exonerate the Vice-Chancellor and implicate the Pro-Chancellor.

He said although he appeared in protest before the panel, he made it clear that the panel could not determine the issues before it.

He said he will also not be available again to serve as the Chairman of the Federal Government Negotiation Team on the Agreement reached with university unions in 2009.

He has been the Chairman of the negotiating team since January 6, 2017.

He said he had served the university system in Nigeria with his heart and intellect.

He said as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri and the University of Lagos, he did not receive sitting allowances and other perks of office.

He said he did not allow the two institutions to provide him with food or drinks.

He said he paid for every right or privilege that was conferred on me.

Babalakin’s letter of resignation to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu was dated September 15, 2020 but it was made public barely a few hours after the submission of the report of the Visitation Panel.

The same letter was copied President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Visitor to the university.

