Babalola advocates upward review of retirement age for judges beyond 70

Legal luminary and Founder of Afe Babalola University ABUAD in Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, (SAN) has called on stakeholders in the judiciary to make timely appropriate review in the nation’s judicial system without further delay. The Director, Corporate Information of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Mr Tunde Olofintila who disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said Babalola made the proposition at the virtual launch of books in honour of Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, (rtd.), CFR, of the Supreme Court to mark his retirement from the bench on attaining age 70.

He said Babalola particularly canvassed for upward review of the age of retirement of Supreme Court Judges from the current 70 years to about 100 or more, if life service is not possible. Quoting him, Babalola said, “There is urgent need for reform of our judicial system.

This is with particular regards to age of judges, most especially those at the Supreme Court. “Experience has shown that a person becomes wiser and more experienced as he advances in age. “Under our judicial system today, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour is retiring at the age of 70 when he has not shown any sign of physical weakness and when Nigeria would have benefitted more from his wealth of wisdom, insight and experience. “A brief look at other countries shows that appointment to the Supreme Court is a lifetime appointment. “There is no age limit for a justice of the Supreme Court to retire. Often times, they stay as long as they probably can. “In fact, many die while in office. But those who opt for retirement, the average age is 78.7years.

The average retirement age has grown a whopping 103 years in other climes”. The founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University also advocated that under the review, retiring judges should be allowed to practice law. “Even, if judges are not allowed to return to full practice, there should be a measure of participation in law practice that will ensure their relevance in the nation’s development of law. “I suggest that Nigeria should adopt the quasirestrictive style, which is in operation in the US whereby a sitting judge may recuse himself in the case of conflict of interest or allow retiring judges to prepare and draft pleadings, motions and appellate briefs”, he said. On appointment of judges, he said the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria is so important that it should not be based on promotion, but strictly on merit.

“I know from experience that the best judges are those who have been in active litigation, who have interacted with clients, who have drafted claims and pleadings and who have addressed legal issues at different level of the courts. “This is why in other climes, judges are chosen from seasoned legal practitioners.

I recall the case of late Justice Teslim Olawale Elias, SAN. He was appointed as CJN and President, International Court of Justice. He was Attorney General of the Federation when he was a Professor at the University of Lagos and was invited to the Supreme Court where he eventually became the CJN. “I have always been an advocate of a new constitution to correct the ills inherent in the 1999 Constitution bequeathed to Nigerians by the Military and christened a people’s constitution. “My crusade for restructuring and a new constitution started as far back as Nov. 4, 2001, when the descendants of His Majesty, King Abbi Amachree IV, the Amanyanbo of Kalabari gathered together in Port-Harcourt to celebrate the First Memorial Lecture. “The Board of Trustees, including the talented Prof. Tam David-West, brought together a large crowd, including the Deputy Governor and the Vice President. I was honoured to deliver the 1st Memorial Lecture titled “Nigeria in Search of a Nation.”

