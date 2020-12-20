Babalola hails FG over plans for basketball

•Says Nigeria can rule Africa in basketball

Chairman of First Deepwater Basketball Club and sponsor of the just concluded Light It Up Basketball Championship, which held at the Ilupeju Park, Otunba Babatunde Babalola, has applauded the decision of the Federal Government to build basketball courts across Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists during the final of the three-day championship, won by River Dragon in the men category and NK Queens in the women, the Ilawe- Ekiti-born business man says if the government kept to its word then it would have created more opportunities for the sport to thrive.

The Light It Up Basketball Championship featured a total of 18 teams from young male and female players and veterans. Otunba Babalola, however, promised to continue to do his best for the game he loves so much.

“Honestly I am impressed with the turnout of young male and female players for this maiden edition of this tournament and I am encouraged to contribute more,” he said.

“I also want to say a big thank you to the Nigerian government on the decision of the Federal Ministry of Sports to have over one hundred basketball courts built across the country as such gesture will not only further elevate the game but it will also help to lower crime as the youth will be positively engaged.”

Meanwhile, Babalola has tipped Nigeria to dominate Africa and be one of the top contenders in the slamming and dunking game.

The business tycoon described Nigeria as a fertile ground that should be in the forefront of basketball on the continent both in game and human capacity. He therefore calls for all stakeholders to join hands together for the sake of moving the sport forward in the country.

