Babalola: Nigeria needs tech solutions to end revenue leakage

Ope Babalola is the Managing Director of Webb Fontaine in Nigeria. The company, which currently operates in 16 countries is re-shaping the future of trade globally. In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on the partnership with Nigeria Customs and how government can leverage technology to tackle revenue leakages. Excerpts:

Having been operating in Nigeria since 2006, how will you describe the ICT ecosystem in the country?

Nigerians are very innovative and forward-thinking people. Over the last few years, we have seen a huge rise in Nigerian grown innovation across the sector. As is the case in most countries, the private sector is driving digital transformation and adopting technological solutions to fulfil critical needs within society. A great example of this is the digital payments sector whereby banks and financial institutions have fully embraced digitilised systems in order to reach more customers that their services were unavailable to with traditional models. We are starting to see this evolution across the public sector too and expect it to increase exponentially over the coming two years.

E-governance is still at infant stage in Nigeria, what role can Webb Fontaine play with its solutions in helping the country to deepen e-governance?

At the start of COVID-19, Customs was a global example of how important and central egovernance is to our day to day lives. The country witnessed this in practice through the digitalized approach of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and how they were able to keep vital trade flowing when others were not, amazingly making record revenues. Ultimately, revenue leakages in Nigeria will only be solved when technological solutions such as AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning are deployed to exclude human interference as much as possible.

Could you tell us the services you render for the Nigerian Customs and how these have impacted their operations?

Our solution is a customscentric Single Window for Trade that places the entire import process for the Nigeria Customs Service on one single platform. Agents and importers can submit their applications and complete the process on one platform. This has reduced counterfeiting of certification, length of process times and revenue leakages. We have an excellent partner in Nigeria Customs Service because they have very skilled officers who work closely with our staff, many of whom are also experienced in Customs administration across the world. The needs change daily, it takes constant vigilance and smart technology, and we believe our partnership is the ideal marriage of experience and technology to meet the needs as they arise. We also provide infrastructure solutions across the Customs facilities for Nigeria Customs Service, such as power and communication, as well as improvements to facilities so the officers can function at their very best.

Connectivity is still a challenge in Nigeria. How does this affect your solutions deployment in the country?

Connectivity can be a problem, however, we minimise this through the deployment of two or three different ways to connect and transmit data, meaning there is not a dependency on one channel. We also do this through bridging the gap between technology and infrastructure across the Customs environment.

What are your projections for Webb Fontaine in the next five years in terms of the grounds you intend to cover, your investments and new projects?

Five years is a long time in technology, but we expect to continue to be a leader in Trade technology solutions and the e-government environment for the foreseeable future. We do not take for granted our partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria and NCS in the modernisation of the Trade and Customs administration in Nigeria. With the commencement of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), there will be even more for us to do in Nigeria and across the entire African continent.

