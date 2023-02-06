Babalola: Those aspiring to leadership positions should be ready for the challenges ahead

Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, a Director in All Grace Energy, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on Nigeria’s energy sector, the economy and sundry issues

What is your view on improvement in crude oil production in Nigeria?

It is a good development that Nigeria’s crude production has increased. Nigeria’s crude oil production figure in January 2022 was 1.39 million bpd, which was the highest in the year. Oil production decreased to 1.25 million bpd, in February; 1.24 million bpd, in March; it was 1.22 million bpd in April; and 1.02 million bpd in May.

Oil production rose to 1.15 million bpd in June but declined to 1.08 million bpd in July. In August, production supply was an all-time low of 972,394 bpd. It further dimmed to 937,766 bpd in September. It rose to 1,014,485 in October. Nigeria produced 1.175mbpd in November and 1.235mbpd in December. I am happy about it. It should get better by the day because we are losing so much money without Nigeria meeting its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. We are losing much money and the oil companies are losing much money.

When I was in the DPR, I called it deferred revenue but whichever way you look at it, whether it is lost revenue or deferred revenue, there is no money to lose. Now if our productions are improving and Nigeria earns those revenues, it will be a good development which can translate to the provision of infrastructure and good welfare for the people and improved living standards. What are your thoughts on the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol and its high cost as a litre of petrol is now sold between N300 and N600 in some areas in Nigeria? We will continue to have this situation until we deregulate.

We have to recognise that the pricing is not the same as the scarcity. If you have your money and you can not see it to buy, think about it. The government has to i m p l e – m e n t deregu l a – t i o n o f t h e downstream sector. If we do not do that, and if the market is not a willing buyer, and a willing seller kind of a thing, which is a free market, we will continue to have this same problem that we are having currently. If you follow the trend in the developed world, the prices of gasoline or petrol go down as the prices of crude oil go down and the prices go up as the prices of crude oil go up. As long as we are putting money in that drain pipe called subsidy, we are going to continue to have the same problem.

What actually are the causes of fuel scarcity in the country?

There are many causes. Refineries that you have in the country are not working. The naira value has fallen greatly when considered with the value of the dollar which is one of the international exchange currencies and the one used in the international oil market or in importing petrol into the country. People are not allowed to import on their own and sell at their own price. It is going to be like that until there is deregulation and the market is liberalised.

But there are fears that now that subsidy has not been withdrawn and a litre of petrol is selling for as much as N600 in some areas, if the government deregulates, it can reach as much as N1,000 per litre?

The fears are real. But when you deregulate and the product is coming in, everything will come down to normal pricing. You can not tell me that you want to sell petrol in Lagos for the same price you are selling in Sokoto, Ilorin, Aba, Port Harcourt or Uyo. What of the transportation? You put this and put that. There is too much burden on the government.

Let me say it clearly once there is competition and there is proper monitoring by the regulators, to see that what is being brought in are good products and that there are proper checks and balances, the price will come down. It happened in the telephone industry. When the telephone started coming in, people paid a huge amounts to get the line. Today these lines are being given out for free. At that time when GSM came to Nigeria, to make a call was as high as N50, which by then was almost equal to a dollar. Now calls are at N6 and that amount in the alternate market will be less than one cent.

The price of petrol after deregulation at the beginning will go up but as you streamline it, everything will come down to normal. What we have done is that people making money from deregulation today are the ones that we are actually fighting for. They sit in their houses and offices and smile to their banks.

Nigerians are complaining of electricity tariff increment amid poor services. How do you react to this?

Electricity services are poor because we are not generating enough. You can not give what you do not have. The people who are generating and distributing will have to make their money even in that poor circumstances.

How can this anomaly be addressed?

What the country should do is to improve electricity. Some people who are taking decisions are only thinking of where it will benefit them. They are not considerate of the people of Nigeria. We should generate more and distribute it well. The distributing lines are in quagmires because the distribution lines are old. Some transformers are very old even up to 50 years. So they need to upgrade their infrastructure. There was a study in 2000 called the ‘Nigerian gas utilisation study.’ It estimated how much was needed to improve the electricity. It said that we need to improve the generation of electricity to improve the transmission and that we need to improve the transmission system. All those things were estimated to take about $30 billion at that time; that was about 23 years ago. I do not know what it will be now. The study is still there, lying down, nobody implemented it and we presented it to all the arms of government at that time. I was involved in that studies.

International oil companies are divesting from Nigeria. Why is this so?

You have to remember that the same people who are divesting here are investing in other places. What makes the difference? The sad thing about Nigeria is that both the people in government and the people out of the government think that once you have oil, you have it all. That is incorrect. What of today’s renewable energy issues? The companies themselves are investing in renewable energy. They do not want to be left out. They are saying when this thing wants to come, we do not want to be left out. We should also be making money out of it. If I had the opportunity as a leader of the country, I will hold serious talks with the IOCs. But we think that since we have the oil, we are made. I am telling you that it is a foul. It is a serious foul. There are many competing issues out there. Many competing economic issues are also there. Many competing regulatory conditions and political and security situations are all there. These IOCs will sit down as ask, “where do I go? Remember they are holding shareholders’ money and they do not want to waste it. So they have to be careful how they invest those monies. It is sad that it is happening.

Nigeria has many untapped and unharnessed mineral resources, yet the country is financially challenged. Is this not surprising?

What is your advice on how Nigeria should harness its huge mineral resources and boost its revenue or foreign exchange earnings? It is surprising. We have had Solid Mineral Ministries. Many ministers and regimes have come and gone and they did nothing. Again, a lot of things will come into play. Even if you have it, can you raise the money to do it? Who wants to bring his money to Nigeria? Can you go to the money market and raise the money? It is a tough thing. We are not facing the reality of who we are in Nigeria. And we need to do is to look inward and start doing things by ourselves. Everything is still dependent on external people. Many people have been awarded many of those solid mineral assets and nothing has been done. I know so many companies that were awarded those mineral resources development rights and they have achieved nothing up till today. It is still the same problem that is affecting the oil industry that is affecting the solid minerals sector.

So how should Nigeria harness its abundant resources and boost its foreign exchange revenue?

The country should be investmentfriendly like we were in the 1960s when the big oil companies were fighting themselves to invest in the country. To be investment-friendly means that the socio-political situation should be right. Many people are waiting to see what happens during the forthcoming elections before they can bring their money into the country.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, recently said that Nigeria’s total debt stock may hit N77 trillion by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in May 29, 2023. Is this humongous amount of debt not worrisome?

It is very worrisome. It should worry everybody. Every country is owing but our own is very sad. Our naira is not strong. It is even causing more worries. The United States of America is owing about $30 trillion but they have something to back it up. They have their dollars to back it up. That is why they are fighting that another country’s money should not become the international exchange. We do not have a good economy to help us out.

What is the import of this huge debt to National growth and development?

It will certainly affect the growth and development of the country negatively, more so as those debts have no means to generate enough money and pay back. It is not good for the country.

Will this not be a major challenge the next administration will grapple with, and will it not affect the performance of the administration?

Oh, it will certainly be a challenge for the incoming administration. However, they should look for a way out of it because, when you are competing to be the president, governor or local government chairman, you should, first of all, understand the challenges they have before you ask for the job. Once you know the challenges, you should think of how you are going to mitigate or solve and resolve most of the issues that will come up or have already come up. The challenges will be there. They are meant to be solved. So the people going there should solve those challenges and not just to be the President, Governors, Chairman, Senator, House of Assembly members, State Assembly members or councillors by mouth. They should know that they are employed by the people to work for the people and not for themselves.

Do Nigerians have opportunity to get people who will manage the country better as the election is around the corner?

Yes. This is an opportunity for Nigerians to elect people who can turn the economy around for the better, bring in good governance and affect their lives positively by improving the quality of their lives and standard of their living, improve the ease of doing business, enhancing the security of lives and property, boost national unity and cohesion and accelerate national development. We should vote because we want a change. Everybody should go out and vote. We should not vote based on religion, tribe, ethnicity, and emotion, We should vote according to our conscience. We should find out who is our candidates, we should do due diligence on them. We should know where they have been, what they have done in the past, and know what they have achieved. We should vote according to our conscience. We should not vote egregiously or on a bandwagon effect, Even if your candidate does not win, you have spoken your voice. ‘This is who I want but I will take who the majority agrees to

Agriculture remains a veritable sector that will create massive employment, business opportunities and foreign exchange earnings. What is your advice to the incoming administration in this regard?

The incoming administration should take agriculture very seriously and appoint a man who understands agriculture as the Minister of Agriculture. The new administration should not appoint a Minister of Agriculture and other appointments based on political patronage. They should do appointments by merit and competence, It should be by the knowledge of those people they are going to put into positions.

It is absolutely wrong to put anybody in a key position based on political considerations. Nigeria has not gotten to the stage where you can put people in any position based on political patronage. They should put people who understand their job. They should put people who are not going to see their job as a reward for their political contributions and activities. I know this may sound impossible.

But if appointments will be a reward system for one fighting for another to be president, governor and not that the person is also knowledgeable in the area he is appointed, then they will be putting mediocre in positions of power, You also got to know a little before civil servants will advise you. The failure of Nigeria today is simply, I will put my man there whether he knows what to do or he does not know what to do, Even if you are going to put the person there partly on political patronage, let the people you are going to give the job tell you what they can do with the positions you are giving them. Let them bring new ideas and new innovations.

You should also hold them accountable for those positions. As long as appointments are being made the way they are made now, not necessarily based on merit but based on political patronage, ethnicity, religion and other non-capacity-based consideration, we may remain as we are.

