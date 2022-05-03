Baban Bola: The monstrous scavengers in Abuja

The operations of scavengers, otherwise known as ‘Baban Bola’ in Hausa have been banned in the Federal Capital Territory, yet they operate everywhere, even at wee hours. CALEB ONWE reports.

It is a common sight on the major streets of Abuja. Tattered looking teenagers and adults dragging an over-loaded hand-pulled cart along the road, heading towards their abode, usually an uncompleted building.

Residents are not just helpless about the situation, but consider this set of people as a bunch of lawless tormentors of an otherwise, peaceful society.

Mode of Operation

The Baban Bolas may see themselves as poor fellows struggling to find their daily bread, but their conduct and mannerism constitute social and environmental nuisance, obviously too resentful for comfort. In their approach to the business of refuse collection and evacuation, they have no respect for laws, thereby making their presence repulsive to the society. They are the dreaded lords of the jungle in all the satellite towns of Abuja.

They collect refuse from households for a fee and thereafter dump the waste by the roadside. Some of them empty their cartload of refuse either into the next available drainage by the road side or into canals within the community. In each of these instances, their activities are not environmentally friendly because by blocking the drainages and canals, they trigger flooding of the roads and homes in these communities. In the City Centre, residents regard them as unwanted visitors that spy on people’s privacy.

They can walk into secured compounds without fear of the consequences. They are not only searching for discarded items, but can steal important household items when the owners are not vigilant. Many residents have lost their chairs, tables, generators and other household items to these scavengers. Sometimes, they are even ready to attack the owners of the items.

Even in the highbrow residential areas of Abuja, such as Asokoro, Maitama, Gwarimpa and Guzape, you’ll find them dragging around their huge dirty sacks on their shoulders. One thing surprising about this set of people is that, they defy all rules and regulations, yet relevant the authorities treat them with kid gloves.

FCTA’s ban on Baban Bolas Inside Abuja check revealed that the ban placed on the operations of scavengers by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) still subsists.

An official statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of the FCT on Media and Strategic Communication, Abubakar Sani, which made the pronouncement then disclosed that scavengers should only operate at approved dump sites. It was learnt that the ban was a measure to combat armed robbery, kidnapping, vandalism and other forms of crime and criminality in the territory.

The ban was said to have been prompted by the outcries from various residents to the effect that many valuables have been lost to the scavengers in the territory. It was also said that many public utilities have been vandalised and stolen and that these activities had the footprints of the Baban Bolas.

“In furtherance of the commitment of the Administration to protect and secure lives and property of all residents of the Territory and in accordance with Section 35 sub-section 1(i) of the AEPB Act of 1997, which prohibits the collection and disposal of refuse without authorisation, the FCT Administration hereby bans scavengers a.k.a Baban Bola from collecting, disposing of refuse, trespassing on refuse bins or similar activities in any part of the Federal Capital City.

“Their activities are henceforth restricted to government designated dump sites outside the city. As a result, reports reaching the Administration indicate that residents in many parts of the Capital City have lost many of their valuables to these scavengers,. “Under the guise of scavenging from refuse bins in neighbourhoods across the city, the Baban Bolas have been involved in many criminal activi-

ties from petty stealing to armed robbery, vandalism of public utilities and other forms of crime and criminality. “To put an end to this therefore, the Baba Bolas are to operate only at the Gousa, Karshi, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Abaji and Kuje approved dumpsites as opposed to moving from one neighbourhood to another collecting waste objects across the city of Abuja,” the circular read. Inconsistent Enforcement

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) is the agency set up to manage waste generated in the Federal Capital Territory. However, it is doubtful if this agency has lived up to its mandate. It’s official appear more interested in chasing street hawkers than engaging in the real business of refuse collection and proper disposal of waste.

It can be argued that the inability of the AEPB to carry out some of its functions that has created the room for these itinerant scavengers. Residents have continued to cry out over the menace of the scavengers, saying while the ban was pronounced, the enforcement of the law has remained weak and very inconsistent. They accused the security agencies, the AEPB and other relevant authorities of looking away from the Baban Bolas while they continue to hold lawful residents to ransom. However, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has debunked the claims that there had been no enforcement of the ban on scavengers. Deputy Director, Enforcement of

AEPB, Kaka Bello said his enforcement squad have been arresting and prosecuting scavengers who violate the rules and restrictions. He insisted that the operation of these people outside the approved dump sites remains an offence. According to Bello, the ban has not been lifted and relevant sections of the AEPB Acts would continue to be applied in dealing with the menace.

Recent Arrest of Scavengers Recently, the FCT Police Command paraded about 98 scavengers, reportedly involved in stealing of properties of residents in Abuja. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ben Igwe, who paraded the suspects, lamented the influx of some undesirable elements into Abuja under the guise of coming to scavenge for waste and scrap metals. He said that Abuja was not for everybody, noting that the police would deport the suspects to their states of origin.

He said: “Abuja is not for everybody. We have asked them to go to where they are supposed to be. We are working towards clearing them from the FCT. We will keep doing that and we will not relent. “We recovered from them several things that they are not supposed to scavenge.

They steal properties while claiming to scavenge refuses. “We have asked them to relocate. Many people have been trooping into the FCT and some of them are coming with evil intentions. Whenever you see them, let us know.”

Inside Abuja further gathered that FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, had ordered massive clampdown on “rogue scavengers” in the FCT. A statement from the Police said: he order by the CP follows public outcry on the fast rising menace of vandalism and theft of individual, private and public property including critical national infrastructure by miscreants who hide under the guise of metal waste scavengers.

“The CP noted that Intelligence at the disposal of the command revealed that the activities of these miscreants now span beyond mere scavenging to the commission of other criminal ventures like stealing, carjacking, house breaking, arms smuggling drug peddling, amongst other crimes.

“Consequent upon the above, the CP has directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and heads of Tactical formations in the command to work with stakeholders within their various Areas Of Responsibility (AOR) to checkmate the activities of these prevailing criminal enterprise, arrest on sight to bring these rogue scavengers to book.

“The CP equally called for extra vigilance on the part of residents, especially areas with intense activities of scavengers, to cooperate with the Police in riding the FCT of these criminal elements.”

