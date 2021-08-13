Babangida: A case of adult abuse

Last week, Arise Television, one of the stations which has been playing catchup to the frontrunners in the Nigerian television ecosystem, had what it considered to be a major scoop – it interviewed former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. This was one of the events marking Babangida’s ascension to the grand, ripe, old age of eighty. Unfortunately, the scoop was nothing more than a grand, national moonlight tale, with all the trappings of myth, hearsay and rehashed narratives. To be fair to Arise TV, the interview was as interesting as a stroll through a cemetery.

If Arise Television hoped to position itself in a more central role in the media space with this interview, it should have reminded itself of Mark Anthony’s admonition in his funeral oration to the masses after Julius Caesar’s death (William Shakespeare), “ambition should be made of a sterner stuff.” If, on the other hand, it was an attempt to launder Babangida’s battered image and launch him again into Nigeria’s political orbit, it ended up as a kind of abuse.

Surely if we have child abuse, this interview was certainly a case of “septuagenarian abuse.” A much more serious misdemeanor since a child could grow up to redeem himself but a septuagenarian may not have much time left for image redemption. After eight years in office, in which time Nigeria witnessed such novelties as parcel bomb, serial media closures, religious pogroms in the North with no prosecution of the culprits, serial promise making and breaking, Babangida annulled an election organised by him, and deemed to be the freest and fairest in the nation’s history.

It was not the first time he annulled an election he himself spent billions of naira to conduct, but this time the masquerade had danced too long in the market square, and was unmasked. As Nigerians picked up stones in anger, the disrobed masquerade announced that he was “stepping aside” as a “personal sacrifice.” We thought the nightmare (Babangida) had ended, only to wake up at dawn with a splitting migraine (Abacha). My uncle, like all Nigerians, was relieved to see Babangida go.

He believed, and told everyone who cared to listen, that Babangida was the worst thing to happen to Africa and the Middle East. Babangida left behind a man known as Sani Abacha, a friend of his whose capacity for evil Babangida must have been conversant with.

Abacha took over and my uncle, regrettable, had to eat his words and confessed to whoever cared to listen “that no matter how bad a man is, lurking somewhere (out of sight) is a worse man.” He summed up his proverb by saying that the world does not have “the final bad man – there is always a worse, unknown man close by.” Sani Abacha was Ibrahim Babangida’s final and greatest legacy. He was Babangida’s friend and comrade. He stole the country blind and eliminated whoever stood on his way. Like the National Democratic Coalition described him, “he was a thoroughly nasty piece of work.”

So nasty that Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, confessed that he always ran out of adjectives to describe him. The wounds inflicted on Nigeria by Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida bears too much tissue to be wiped clean in an interview. He ended up opening old wounds and adding salt to the wounds. He claimed that he annulled the June 12 election to save Nigeria from a bloody coup.

A very touching tale, which sounds like a lie. When he heard of the Mamman Vatsa Coup, why did he arrest and execute the Vatsa gang, instead of resigning as the military president of Nigeria as a “personal sacrifice”? He inadvertently admitted that he was aware that some people wanted to truncate the popular will (a crime known as treason), and he pandered to them instead of defending the rights of Nigerians.

In fact, he actually executed the coup for them by annulling the election. By this admission, history should record that Babangida ended his rulership of the country with complicity in treason. Babangida even claimed in the interview that he fought corruption better than Buhari is doing. That is not exactly a “419” way of giving an answer which makes you forget the question; it is exactly an attempt to tell Nigerians that Buhari has had as much success in fighting corruption as Aki and Paupau would have in playing basketball. You may remember that 419 began in the Babangida years, but Abacha nipped it partially in the bud because only one cock could crow under one roof.

He understood that too many thieves spoil the broth. So Babangida, the man who had a king cobra (Abacha) and several other cobras as bodyguards, is claiming that he was a great snake killer. Why? Because the man who is currently fighting snakes is asleep in the evil forest. In a media interview in 1993, President Olusegun Obasanjo, took a swipe at Babangida’s regime and claimed that it was an administration of “…Deficit budgeting, deficit financing, deficit trading but more importantly, we have an administration that is deficit in credibility. It is deficit in honesty, deficit in honour and deficit in truth.” The said interview may have been aired on Arise TV, but nothing “arose” from it. It was deficit in honesty, deficit in honour and deficit in truth.

